Ubuntu 20.04.3 Point Release is Here with Kernel and Additional Updates

The third point release – Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS is now available. Here’s how to download/upgrade.

Ubuntu 20.04.3 Desktop

Ubuntu team announced that the third stable release of ongoing Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is now available for Desktop, Server and Cloud products. If you are running the Ubuntu 20.04 already, you should be getting the updates via the usual upgrade path (instructions at the end of this page).

Quick Update on Ubuntu 20.04.3

Ubuntu 20.04.3 brings the latest hardware support via Linux Kernel 5.11. This kernel is provided via Hardware Enablement (HWE) Stack feature of Ubuntu (package – linux-generic-hwe-20.04).

Hence, all the Official or Unofficial flavors of Ubuntu should get this update via Linux distribution specific channels.

The official installer includes most of the up-to-date packages, hence you do not need to reinstall a bunch of packages after a fresh installation of Ubuntu 20.04.3.

The server installer still would select the General Availability Kernel. So if you want to use the latest HWE stack, select it while installing the server flavor.

And additional bug fixes and updates lands in this release.

Download or Upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04.3

If you are running Ubuntu 20.04 already, open Software Updater and update. Alternatively, open a terminal and run the following commands to update. Remember, this will be a Kernel update as well, hence you should be a little careful if you’re running some specific hardware. And also, this upgrade process will rewrite your grub as well.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

If you are running Ubuntu flavors, then you can update via above method as well.

If you are planning to download and install fresh – you can get the .ISO copy from here.

Closing Notes

A timely update from the Ubuntu team with a third point release for Ubuntu 20.04 polishing it to be more stable. Point releases are great because they are quiet while making your system more hardened.

The fourth point release Ubuntu 20.04.4 is expected on February 2022.

