Linux Mint 20.3 Arriving Soon with a Surprise New App

More updates available about what’s in store for Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” with a gift from the team – a new app.

In the November 2021 monthly update, the Linux Mint team announced some interesting news about its upcoming release. If you are not aware already, Linux Mint 20.3 is code named “Una” and we had earlier information about what’s in store for this point release of 20.x series. And with that, we now have some more clarity on this upcoming release.

Linux Mint 20.3 – What’s the new update?

Linux Mint features three major desktop flavors. They are MATE, Xfce and Cinnamon. Since the prior release 20.2, there was no major release of Xfce or Cinnamon. Hence, their version remains the same.

However, MATE had a new release – MATE 1.26 which brings several new changes to this lightweight desktop. The Mint team back ported the MATE 1.26 desktop to Linux Mint 20.3.

The Flatpak core is updated to version 1.12 which is released on October 2021. The Flatpak 1.12 improves sub-sandboxing, brings performance and several security updates.

If you are a manga comics fan, you can now turn over PDF pages with left arrow key that move the pages forward.

Other additional changes that are announced in this post are –

Native Mint apps now have dark-mode support

The apps also present themselves properly in low resolutions display by hiding the menubar.

The Calendar applet at system tray can now show events from various synced sources such as Google Calendar, GNOME Calendar, Thunderbird (with add-on).

The Sticky notes and Hyontix brings a search facility.

Linux Mint 20.3 – Calendar Applet with Events

A New App

The most surprising announcement in this post is a new app called “Thingy”. We do not know what it does or how it looks. The team wanted to give it as a surprise to all the Linux Mint users. What do you think? I think it might be related to search. Or, may be a native translation app. It’s really difficult to guess with a name. Let’s wait until the big reveal.

Other Updates of Linux Mint 20.3

Apart from those mentioned above, some additional changes also coming up in Linux Mint 20.3. We already covered them in this article, however here’s the gist.

Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Features stable Linux Kernel 5.4

The Mint-y theme brings several updates such as larger title bars with rounded corners, larger close, minimize and maximize buttons.

Mint-y theme also bringing a new gray tint some places by removing the green tint.

Native dark mode support for most of the X-Apps

New Grey tint in Linux Mint 20.3

When is the release?

Linux Mint 20.3 BETA expected to be released before December 18, 2021 and followed by a final release. This is my assumption, based on prior release schedules. So, wait for the final release.

