How to Install Latest LibreOffice in Ubuntu and other Linux

Here’s a quick guide on how to install the latest LibreOffice version in Ubuntu and other Linux.

The free and open-source office suite LibreOffice comes with two versions. The Community and Enterprise version. The “community” version is for early adopters who want the latest bleeding-edge software tech. And the “enterprise” version is more stable, and it may not include all the latest features but is ideal for the production environment and serious work.

Install Latest LibreOffice in Ubuntu and other Linux

Remove pre-installed LibreOffice

The Ubuntu operating system and other Linux ideally come with pre-installed LibreOffice. That might not be the latest one because of the distribution-specific release cycles. However, before you do a fresh install, you can remove the stock version of LibreOffice in Ubuntu and its related derivatives via the below command:

Open a terminal and run the below commands to remove the installed LibreOffice, in Ubuntu and related distributions. For others, you can use your distro’s package manager to remove it.

sudo apt remove –purge libreoffice* sudo apt autoclean sudo apt autoremove

Do a reboot to ensure everything is okay (though you could skip this step).

Install via download

Go to the official download page. And download the “Fresh” version by choosing the type from the drop-down. For Ubuntu and other derivatives, choose .deb file.

LibreOffice download and install from the official website

After the download, extract the files; you should see all the packages below.

Extracted LibreOffice DEB files

Now, open a terminal at the exact location of the extracted files and run the below commands in sequence. Firstly, you need to install the ure package. The second is the core package and followed by all the basic packages. Finally, the main LibreOffice packages. A typical set of commands are present below. You need to change the version numbers for other releases.

sudo dpkg -i libobasis7.0- ure _7.0.4.2-2_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i libobasis7.0- core _7.0.4.2-2_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i libobasis7.0*

sudo dpkg -i libreoffice7.0*

Install LibreOffice via dpkg

Wait for the installation to finish. After completion, you can find the LibreOffice via the application menu.

Latest LibreOffice in Menu

This should complete the steps to install the latest LibreOffice.

Install via PPA

After reboot, open the terminal again and add the below PPA

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:libreoffice/ppa

And finally, run the below commands to install the latest LibreOffice 5.4 series from this official PPA.

sudo apt update sudo apt install libreoffice

Once installed, you can launch LibreOffice via Dash search.

LibreOffice 5.4.2 Running in Ubuntu

Install via Snap and Flatpak

If you are a Linux user, you may try the LibreOffice self-contained executable which runs in a sandbox as Snap or Flatpak.

To install LibreOffice via Flatpak, visit this page to set up and then run the below command to install it.

flatpak install flathub org.libreoffice.LibreOffice

Similarly, for the Snap version, use the following command to install.

sudo snap install libreoffice

How can I upgrade to the latest LibreOffice version?

If you do not want to remove the LibreOffice, but want to upgrade to the latest version, please read our exclusive guide below.

Feel free to leave a comment if you are facing trouble installing the latest LibreOffice.

