How to Install Latest LibreOffice in Ubuntu and other Linux

Here’s a quick guide on how to install the latest LibreOffice version in Ubuntu and other Linux.
The free and open-source office suite LibreOffice comes with two versions. The Community and Enterprise version. The “community” version is for early adopters who want the latest bleeding-edge software tech. And the “enterprise” version is more stable, and it may not include all the latest features but is ideal for the production environment and serious work.
Install Latest LibreOffice in Ubuntu and other Linux
Remove pre-installed LibreOffice
The Ubuntu operating system and other Linux ideally come with pre-installed LibreOffice. That might not be the latest one because of the distribution-specific release cycles. However, before you do a fresh install, you can remove the stock version of LibreOffice in Ubuntu and its related derivatives via the below command:
Open a terminal and run the below commands to remove the installed LibreOffice, in Ubuntu and related distributions. For others, you can use your distro’s package manager to remove it.
sudo apt remove –purge libreoffice* sudo apt autoclean sudo apt autoremove
Do a reboot to ensure everything is okay (though you could skip this step).
Install via download
Go to the official download page. And download the “Fresh” version by choosing the type from the drop-down. For Ubuntu and other derivatives, choose .deb file.
After the download, extract the files; you should see all the packages below.
Now, open a terminal at the exact location of the extracted files and run the below commands in sequence. Firstly, you need to install the
ure package. The second is the
core package and followed by all the basic packages. Finally, the main
LibreOffice packages. A typical set of commands are present below. You need to change the version numbers for other releases.
sudo dpkg -i libobasis7.0-ure_7.0.4.2-2_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i libobasis7.0-core_7.0.4.2-2_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i libobasis7.0*
sudo dpkg -i libreoffice7.0*
Wait for the installation to finish. After completion, you can find the LibreOffice via the application menu.
This should complete the steps to install the latest LibreOffice.
Install via PPA
After reboot, open the terminal again and add the below PPA
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:libreoffice/ppa
And finally, run the below commands to install the latest LibreOffice 5.4 series from this official PPA.
sudo apt update sudo apt install libreoffice
Once installed, you can launch LibreOffice via Dash search.
Install via Snap and Flatpak
If you are a Linux user, you may try the LibreOffice self-contained executable which runs in a sandbox as Snap or Flatpak.
- To install LibreOffice via Flatpak, visit this page to set up and then run the below command to install it.
flatpak install flathub org.libreoffice.LibreOffice
- Similarly, for the Snap version, use the following command to install.
sudo snap install libreoffice
How can I upgrade to the latest LibreOffice version?
If you do not want to remove the LibreOffice, but want to upgrade to the latest version, please read our exclusive guide below.
Feel free to leave a comment if you are facing trouble installing the latest LibreOffice.
