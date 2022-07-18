If you are looking for free Email clients for Linux and Windows – here are 5 of them we list that you can try and consider for casual or professional uses.

Web-based email is popular today and can be accessed via browsers or mobile apps. However, in big and medium enterprises, generic users still prefer native desktop email clients for heavy and office uses. Microsoft Outlook is the most popular desktop email client, which is, of course, not free, and you have to pay a huge licence fee to use it.

There are multiple options for free desktop email clients available. Here are the best 5 free and open source email clients you can try and then deploy for your needs.

Best Email Client Programs Price Platforms Snap Flatpak Thunderbird FREE Linux, Mac and Windows Yes Yes Evolution FREE Linux No Yes Geary FREE Linux No Yes Claws Mail FREE Linux, Mac and Windows Yes No SeaMonkey FREE Linux, Mac and Windows No No

5 Best Free Email Clients for Linux

1. Thunderbird

Mozilla Foundation developed Thunderbird is the best free, open-source, cross-platform email client available today. It comes with email, chat support, an RSS reader and other features.

Thunderbird email client

A quick summary of Thunderbird’s features:

Features

Email with POP, IMAP, and LDAP support

Fast Search, Saved Search

Spam filtering

Security support via TLS/SSL connection to mail servers

Secure email support via S/MIME

Calendar Support via Lightning extension – Can integrate Google Calendar

Microsoft Exchange Server integration with Paid extensions Owl

HTML support in emails

Desktop Notification

Feature addition via Extensions

Theme Support

Multiple Language support



How to Download

You can download Thunderbird from the official page.

2. Evolution

Evolution, the GNOME project, combines email, address book, calendar, and task manager features. Evolution is free and open-source software available for Linux systems.

Evolution email client

Here are some of its features:

Features

POP, IMAP and SMTP Support

Secure network connection with SSL, TLS

Automatic spam filtering

Advanced email search

Exchange server support using plug-ins

Calendar support using Google Calendar and iCalendar

Contact management with local address books and Google address books

How to Download and install

In Ubuntu-based Linux systems, you can install Evolution from the below commands from the terminal. Or from Software. Run the below commands from terminal to install Evolution in Ubuntu-based systems:

sudo apt install evolution evolution-ews

Note: evolution-ews is to connect to Microsoft Exchange.

3. Geary

Geary is a free and open-source email client for Linux. Written in Vala with WebKitGtk, Geary is different from other desktop email clients.

Geary email client

Features

Conversation View for emails

Supports IMAP servers – GMAIL, Yahoo! Mail, Outlook.com

Send as another identity

HTML Support in email

Search with options

Desktop notifications

How to Download

Geary is available for Linux only. For Ubuntu-based systems, search ‘geary’ in software and click install. You can also install via command line using below commands in Ubuntu based systems.

sudo apt install geary

4. Claws Mail

Claws Mail is a free and open source GTK+ based email client with easy configuration and many features. It supports and stores email in MH mailbox format. Claws email is available for Windows and Linux.

Claws email

Features

Secured email client with SSL and GPG support

Search and filtering

Customizable toolbar and themes support

Templates and plug-in

Support for PDF viewer, HTML, Calendar, Anti-spam filtering using plug-ins

How to Download

All download options for Windows and Linux are available in the link below via the official website.

5. SeaMonkey

SeaMonkey is a free and open-source internet suite, and SeaMonkey mail is a component of the same. It keeps the traditional looks of an email client, and it is available in Windows, Linux and Mac. SeaMonkey mail shares code from Mozilla Thunderbird.

Sea Monkey

Here are some of its features.

Features

Multiple email account support

Junk email detection

HTML support in email messages

Message filters

Address books

How to download

Download SeaMonkey via below link via the official website.

Summary

While wrapping up the best email clients for Linux, I would recommend Thunderbird for serious work and enterprise-wide deployment, if needed, along with casual users. However, you can still try other four as per your need and choice.

I purposefully did not include several below email clients in this article due to ‘not-so-good’ user feedback and some of them are ‘not free’.

Sylpheed

Zimbra

Mutt

Mailspring

Hiri (paid)

So, what are the best email clients for Linux? Let me know in the comment box below.

