Cozy: Linux Audiobook Player You’ve Been Waiting For

Are you an avid audiobook fan who enjoys immersing yourself in captivating narratives while working on your Linux machine? If so, you’re in for a treat. Meet Cozy, the audiobook player designed exclusively for Linux desktops, is here to revolutionize your listening experience. Here’s everything you need to know.

Cozy main window

Cozy: Audiobook Player for Linux

Import and Organize with Ease

Cozy simplifies the way you manage your audiobook collection. With just a few clicks, you can effortlessly import all your audiobooks, ensuring that your digital library is comprehensive and well-organized. No more hunting for that one elusive audiobook buried deep within your system – Cozy brings them all to your fingertips for easy browsing.

Wide Format Support

Cozy embraces the diversity of audiobook formats. Whether your collection is filled with DRM-free mp3, m4b, m4a, aac, ALAC, FLAC, ogg, or wav audiobooks, Cozy has you covered. This compatibility ensures that you can enjoy your audiobooks in the format that suits you best. You can also download several podcasts directly from streaming sites as audio files and import them.

Cozy Author view

Seamlessly Resume Playback

Never lose your place in an audiobook again! Cozy automatically remembers your playback position, allowing you to pick up right where you left off. This feature is for those who switch between work and leisure effortlessly.

Customizable Listening Experience

Tailor your audiobook experience to your liking with Cozy’s versatile options. The application offers a sleep timer for those who like to doze off to a thrilling story. Plus, you can control the playback speed for each audiobook individually, ensuring that the pacing matches your preferences.

Cozy settings

Effortless Library Search

A vast audiobook collection is only as good as your ability to find the right title. Cozy makes searching your library a breeze, thanks to its intuitive search functionality. Simply type in the author, reader, or book name, and Cozy will deliver the results in no time.

Multiple Storage Locations

Do you keep your audiobooks on an external drive or network storage? Cozy’s got you covered with its multiple storage location support. You can now access your audiobooks regardless of where they’re stored, making it the ideal solution for both home and on-the-go listening.

Offline Mode for Uninterrupted Listening

Planning a road trip or an outdoor adventure? Cozy’s Offline Mode lets you keep an audiobook on your internal storage, ensuring uninterrupted playback even when you’re away from your network drive or external storage. It’s the perfect companion for audiobook enthusiasts with an active lifestyle.

Intuitive Sorting

Cozy’s sorting capabilities are a true audiophile’s dream. You can organize your audiobooks by author, reader, or name, allowing for quick and easy access to your favorites.

Cozy in dark mode

Download and install

Cozy is available as Flatpak via Flathub. You can set up your Linux system for Flatpak and Flathub using this guide. And install it using the below command. You can also search for Cozy in your Linux Distribution’s software manager if it supports Flathub.

flatpak install com.github.geigi.cozy

After installation, you can launch it via the application menu. When using it for the first time, you need to point it towards your audiobook collection folder using its UI. And you are good to go!

For further info, visit the official website.

For free audiobook download, you can visit this page.

Wrapping up

Cozy is one of the best audiobook players for Linux and GNOME desktops. Its user-friendly interface, comprehensive format support, and advanced features like playback position memory, customizable playback speed, and offline mode make it a standout choice.

Enjoy your audiobooks from your Linux desktop!