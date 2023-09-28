Upgrade to LMDE 6 from LMDE 5 [Tutorial]

Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 (LMDE 6) was recently released with the latest packages and updates. If you are running Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 (LMDE 5), you can upgrade to this latest version.
But before you upgrade, you need to do some housekeeping because major version upgrades always come with a fair amount of risk.
That said, make sure of the following before performing the upgrade.
Table of Contents
Things to do before the Upgrade Attempt
- Open the Update Manager and make sure your system is up to date until the latest LMDE 5.
- Use Timeshift to create a system restore point after you apply all the pending updates in the above step. If something happens, you can always restore it to this point in time.
- Take a backup of all of your home, downloads, documents, pictures and video folders.
- Make sure your system is plugged into the power source. This is mandatory.
- Create a system restore point using Timeshift. This is mandatory.
- Make sure you have a minimum of 5 GB of free disk space in the root directory.
- (Optional) Disable any third-party PPA that you may have added in your Debian system. You can find those in the
System Settings > Software Sources > PPAsor
Additional Repositoriestabs.
- (Optional) Prepare a LIVE USB of LMDE 5 if you cannot boot it after a failed upgrade. It will help to restore via Timeshift.
- (Optional) Finally, do a fresh reboot before you follow the steps.
- Ensure you have a stable internet connection and have around 20 mins+ to give attention to the upgrade process.
Upgrade to LMDE 6 from LMDE 5
- Open a terminal window and run the following to ensure you are up-to-date, i.e. up to the Debian 11 “bullseye” packages.
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y
- Once the above command is complete, open the terminal again. And run the following command to install the
mintupgradetool (if not installed).
sudo apt install mintupgrade
- After the above command is complete, run the following to launch the LMDE 6 upgrader.
sudo mintupgrade
- You should see the “Upgrade to LMDE 6 “Faye”” label. Click on “Let’s Go”.
- In the next welcome screen, click Next and follow the on-screen instructions.
- At the final screen, hit Apply and provide the admin password. The update process will download and apply the updates.
- Wait for ~25 minutes for the update to complete.
- After the process is done, reboot your system.
- (Optional), you can remove the mintupgrade utility which you have installed above.
Things to remember during the Upgrade
- Usually, the upgrade process is smooth and should not be an issue. This version takes around 25 minutes for base installation.
- Do not force quit the upgrade process.
- So, you need to wait until it completes all the steps.
- If you end up with a broken upgrade system, you can boot from a LIVE Mint USB/CD and restore your system with Timeshift backup.
If the upgrade fails, you may try for a new upgrade via this official guide.
Post Upgrade Steps
- Make sure you do a reboot before start using the upgraded system.
- If you have disabled the third-party PPAs, enable them and do a system update check. You can find the third-party PPAs at the
System Settings > Software Sources > PPAsor
Additional Repositoriestabs.
- Verify the /etc/apt/sources.list file with the latest “bookworm” repositories.
- Verify whether your documents, pictures and videos are present.
- Also, check if your browser add-ons and cinnamon extensions are working fine.
- Finally, you may want to check out the Best features of LMDE 6 “Faye” before you start using it.
Wrapping Up
It is always better to do a fresh installation if you can afford it. However, point release upgrades are always smooth and seamless.
I hope this guide helped you to do the LMDE 6 upgrade. Let me know if you face any issues using the comment box below.