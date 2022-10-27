Customize GNOME in Ubuntu 20.04 with a New Look

You can try this cool tips to customize your latest GNOME 3.36 desktop in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

There are thousands of ways you can transform your GNOME desktop using themes, icons, colors, and many tweakings. Most of them are targetted to cater to a particular transformation like – make your Linux desktop look like Windows 10, etc.

This tutorial explains to transform your GNOME into this.

Customized GNOME Desktop in Ubuntu

Customize GNOME in Ubuntu 20.04 – New Look

Setup

Install GNOME Tweak. If it is not installed, run below from the command line or install it from Software. We need this to configure GNOME extensions which we are going to install.

sudo apt install gnome-tweak-tool

Set up your browser for GNOME Extensions. You can read the detailed guide here, or follow the below steps.

Visit below pages to add the extensions:

Open terminal and install ‘chrome-gnome-shell’

sudo apt install chrome-gnome-shell

This would configure your browser for GNOME Extensions.

To make the above transformation, three extensions are needed.

Visit the above pages and install the extension by clicking the “ON” button.

Configure

Open the GNOME Tweak Tool.

On the left side, click on Extensions .

. Click on the setup icon for Dash to Dock.

Change dock position on the screen to – Bottom

Dash to Dock – Dock position

Change Dock size, icon size as you wish.

Turn off Intelligent autohide .

. On the Appearance Tab: Change Customizes opacity to Fixed .

to . Change Opacity % to 0% .

. Turn on Shrink to Dash.

Dash to Dock – Opacity

Open up Arc Menu settings from GNOME Tweak.

Change the Arc menu icon to the GNOME icon . You can also play around with different settings.

. You can also play around with different settings. Grab a nice wallpaper and change the background of your desktop.

If everything works well, you should have your transformed GNOME Desktop ready.

You can also configure the way you want by changing various options in the Arc menu, Dash to dock.

Watch Video – Step by Step