How to Install EndeavourOS: Step-by-Step Guide

Here’s simple Endeavouros install guide as a standalone or dual-boot system with Windows.

About EndeavourOS

EndeavourOS is an Arch Linux-based distribution which became popular in the last couple of years. It is easy to use because of installation methods, unique native scripts and tools and user-centric desktop design. EndeavourOS is the best starting point for Arch for beginners.

On top of that, it comes with popular desktop environments (Xfce, KDE Plasma, GNOME, etc.) and window managers to choose from.

This tutorial will teach you how to install Endeavour OS in a physical system with dual boot with Windows. And you can follow these steps for a single-install system.

EndeavourOS System Requirements

Minimum 20 GB disk space in the root partition (Average, considering all desktop variants)

Minimum 4 GB RAM

Intel i3 or above; Or similar processor family

Pre-requisite to install as dual-boot with Windows

EndeavourOS comes with offline and online installation. The offline ISO file only features Xfce desktop, and download it from this page: Download EndeavourOS. If you want other desktops, still, you need to download the above Xfce edition. You can choose which desktop/window manager you want to install during installation. The steps are presented below. Once downloaded, create a bootable USB stick using the above ISO file. You can create a bootable USB stick with Etcher or any other utility. Here’s a guide for you: for Linux & for Windows. Plugin your USB stick which you have prepared, and reboot. While rebooting, make sure to boot into BIOS. You can boot in by pressing any hardware-specific function key while starting your laptop/desktop. A sample function list is presented below.

Brand key to enter into BIOS Lenovo (all laptops excluding thinkpads) F2 or Fn + F2 Lenovo (Desktops) F1 Lenovo (ThinkPads) Enter then F1. Dell F2 or F12 HP F10 or F1 or DEL ASRock F2 or DEL ASUS F2 for all PCs, F2 or DEL for Motherboards Acer F2 or DEL ECS DEL Gigabyte / Aorus F2 or DEL MSI DEL for motherboards and PCs Microsoft Surface Tablets Press and hold volume up button. Origin PC F2 Samsung F2 Toshiba F2 Zotac DEL

Once you are into BIOS, do the following (these screenshots might look different in your system): Disable secure boot (if you are making a dual-boot system with Windows)

(if you are making a dual-boot system with Windows) Enable USB boot and set the USB stick as the top of your boot priority order .

and set the USB stick as the top of your . Save and exit (F10). Optional: If you are installing MX Linux as a dual-boot in a Windows system, then make sure to create a separate partition beforehand.

disable secure boot if you are preparing dual-boot with Windows

Set your USB stick at the top of boot order

Enable USB boot in BIOS

EndeavourOS Install Guide: Steps

In the first screen, you get several options to choose from. Select the first option and boot into the EndeavourOS Xfce live desktop.

EndeavourOS boot menu

In the LIVE desktop, click on the application menu and select “Install System” to start the installation process. Or, click on the “start the installer” on the welcome screen.

Start the Calamares installer to install EndeavourOS

Now, you have the option to choose an offline or online installation method.

Offline : Features Xfce desktop. No internet connection is required.

: Features Xfce desktop. No internet connection is required. Online: You can choose which desktop or window manager you want. A stable high-speed internet connection is needed.

If you are not sure which one to choose, select Offline.

EndeavourOS install – offline and online

if all goes well, you should see the Calamares installer. In the next few steps, hit next after choosing your location and keyboard layout.

EndeavourOS install – First screen

If you have selected the online method, you should see a list of available desktops and window managers in the desktop selection tab.

The online method gives you the option to choose desktops

And then, you get to choose the packages you want for your selected desktop. My recommended step here is to keep the selection default unless you know which packages are related to which component or function. This screen is now shown for offline installation.

Custom package selection for online install

If you selected offline installation, you come to the below screen to choose the boot menu. A selection of boot menus is available from the EndeavourOS 22.12 “Cassini” release onwards. That includes systemd-boot.

You can choose which menu option you want. If you are unsure and using a dual boot, choose GRUB.

Selection of boot loader

In the next partition screen, select manual partition. There are other options as well, such as below:

Install alongside: Safe option as the installer make room for you. No data will be overwritten.

Replace a partition with EndeavourOS.

Erase disk: Don’t choose this option.

Manual partitioning: Choose this to customize the installation.

Choose the partitioning method

For dual-boot systems, choose the actual partition where you want to install EndeavourOS. Be cautious in this step because data will be overwritten in your disk from this point onwards.

Once you selected the partition, verify the following:

Mount point is set to root, i.e. /.

File system is set to the proper format, such as ext4.

Set format=Yes

Once you are comfortable, hit next.

Dual boot partition selection to install EndeavourOS

In the next set of screens, add your user account details. And followed by a summary of the changes. And finally, hit “Install Now” to start the installation.

Installation is in progress for EndeavourOS

Once complete, reboot your system. Remove the USB stick. And finally, you should be greeted with a nice EndeavourOS desktop.

Wrapping Up

The above steps are generic and should apply to all the recent versions of EndeavourOS. For Virtual machine installation, you can use the above similar steps.

I hope this guide gives you a brief of the installation process before you actually try it out.

Feel free to comment below if you are facing difficulties installing EndeavourOS.