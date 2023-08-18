FreeTube: The Open Source YouTube Player for Linux

Discover FreeTube, an open-source YouTube app for Linux that prioritizes your privacy. Say goodbye to tracking while enjoying your favourite content.

In an age where online privacy is paramount, there’s a rising demand for tools that enable us to enjoy our digital experiences without sacrificing our personal data.

Introducing FreeTube, a desktop open-source YouTube player crafted with privacy as its cornerstone. Built using Electron, this app can help you to browse YouTube while staying on a Linux desktop.

FreeTube App

FreeTube: Features

Ad-Free Browsing : Imagine watching your favourite videos on YouTube without being bombarded by intrusive advertisements. FreeTube turns this dream into reality, allowing you to indulge in your preferred content without any commercial interruptions.

: Imagine watching your favourite videos on YouTube without being bombarded by intrusive advertisements. FreeTube turns this dream into reality, allowing you to indulge in your preferred content without any commercial interruptions. Local Data Storage : Worried about your subscriptions and history being stored on a distant server? Fret not. FreeTube lets you keep your data locally, ensuring your viewing habits remain your personal secret.

: Worried about your subscriptions and history being stored on a distant server? Fret not. FreeTube lets you keep your data locally, ensuring your viewing habits remain your personal secret. Say Goodbye to Tracking : FreeTube joins forces with you in the battle against relentless online tracking. Your viewing patterns stay confidential.

: FreeTube joins forces with you in the battle against relentless online tracking. Your viewing patterns stay confidential. Seamless Transition : If you’re accustomed to YouTube’s interface, shifting to FreeTube is as smooth as can be. Its design closely mirrors YouTube’s layout, making your transition virtually seamless.

: If you’re accustomed to YouTube’s interface, shifting to FreeTube is as smooth as can be. Its design closely mirrors YouTube’s layout, making your transition virtually seamless. Open Source Advantage : The transparency of FreeTube’s open source code provides a peace of mind that proprietary applications simply can’t offer.

: The transparency of FreeTube’s open source code provides a peace of mind that proprietary applications simply can’t offer. Import Subscriptions : No need to start from scratch. FreeTube lets you effortlessly import your existing YouTube subscriptions, immediately connecting you to your preferred content creators.

: No need to start from scratch. FreeTube lets you effortlessly import your existing YouTube subscriptions, immediately connecting you to your preferred content creators. Cross-Platform Compatibility : Whether you’re running Linux, Windows, or Mac, FreeTube has you covered. It’s designed to operate seamlessly across these platforms.

: Whether you’re running Linux, Windows, or Mac, FreeTube has you covered. It’s designed to operate seamlessly across these platforms. Multilingual Experience: FreeTube speaks the language of inclusivity. The app has been thoughtfully translated into numerous languages, ensuring it caters to a diverse global audience.

Installation

FreeTube is available in multiple formats tailored to various distributions:

Native deb and rpm formats for a hassle-free installation.

AUR package for Arch users, bringing the app into the Arch ecosystem.

Standalone Flatpak and AppImage packages for an application experience untethered by system dependencies.

You can find all the details on the official download page:

Closing notes

While FreeTube opens a gateway to enhanced privacy, it’s essential to note that the app is currently in beta. So, there might be glitches and missing features. Additionally, as an Electron app, some users might encounter slight performance lags, which are common among Electron-based applications.