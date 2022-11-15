How to Install Notepad++ in Ubuntu and Other Linux

This quick beginner’s guide will help you to install Notepad++ in Ubuntu and Fedora.

Notepad++ is a very popular free developer-friendly text editor and is primarily popular in Windows systems. However, you can easily install this in Linux systems thanks to snap.

Notepad++ Running in Ubuntu 20.04

It is very user-friendly, supports multiple programming languages (syntax highlighting, etc.), and has a very low memory footprint. That means it will not be heavy for your system. You can also use Notepad++ as a simple text editor for quickly taking notes, comparing data, displaying data, and various use cases. If you are a Linux user, you are not left out. It is available as a snap executable that you can directly install and run.

How to Install Notepad++ in Ubuntu, Linux Mint-based systems

If you are running the latest Ubuntu, snap should be installed already. If not, run the below command first to install snap in your system:

sudo apt install snapd

Once the above command is complete, reboot your system.

reboot

After reboot, run the below command from the terminal to install Notepad++.

sudo snap install notepad-plus-plus

Once installed, search it from the application menu and run.

How to Install Notepad++ in Fedora

In Fedora, first, enable snap by running the below command in the terminal:

sudo dnf install snapd

And reboot your system.

And followed by the below command to install notepad++.

sudo snap install notepad-plus-plus

Updating Notepad++ as snap

If there is a new version of Notepad++ and you have installed it as snap, it will automatically be updated. As snapd aka snap daemon, checks for updates four times a day. However, you can check for snap updates using the below command – this would automatically check and update all of your snap applications.

snap refresh

So, this is how you can install and use Notepadd+ in Linux systems.