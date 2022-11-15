How to Install Notepad++ in Ubuntu and Other Linux

This quick beginner’s guide will help you to install Notepad++ in Ubuntu and Fedora.
Notepad++ is a very popular free developer-friendly text editor and is primarily popular in Windows systems. However, you can easily install this in Linux systems thanks to snap.
It is very user-friendly, supports multiple programming languages (syntax highlighting, etc.), and has a very low memory footprint. That means it will not be heavy for your system. You can also use Notepad++ as a simple text editor for quickly taking notes, comparing data, displaying data, and various use cases. If you are a Linux user, you are not left out. It is available as a snap executable that you can directly install and run.
How to Install Notepad++ in Ubuntu, Linux Mint-based systems
If you are running the latest Ubuntu, snap should be installed already. If not, run the below command first to install snap in your system:
sudo apt install snapd
Once the above command is complete, reboot your system.
reboot
After reboot, run the below command from the terminal to install Notepad++.
sudo snap install notepad-plus-plus
Once installed, search it from the application menu and run.
How to Install Notepad++ in Fedora
In Fedora, first, enable snap by running the below command in the terminal:
sudo dnf install snapd
And reboot your system.
And followed by the below command to install notepad++.
sudo snap install notepad-plus-plus
Updating Notepad++ as snap
If there is a new version of Notepad++ and you have installed it as snap, it will automatically be updated. As snapd aka snap daemon, checks for updates four times a day. However, you can check for snap updates using the below command – this would automatically check and update all of your snap applications.
snap refresh
So, this is how you can install and use Notepadd+ in Linux systems.