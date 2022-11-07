How to Install OpenOffice in Arch Linux [Beginner’s Guide]

An absolute beginner’s guide to install OpenOffice in Arch Linux and its derivatives.

OpenOffice is the oldest free and open-source office productivity suite which has been under maintenance for some time. It was developed by Apache and is still a sought-after suite, although it has been forked as LibreOffice.

This tutorial is for those who want to install OpenOffice for their work and other needs.

Note: Before you install, remember that many updated features and compatibility with Microsoft Office are not thoroughly supported in OpenOffice. If you want a more modern version of Office suite, try LibreOffice.

Installing OpenOffice in Arch Linux

The OpenOffice package is available in Arch User Repository. So, to install it, you need to use an Aur helper program. Here’s what you need to do. Follow the steps mentioned below to install Yay AUR helper. A detailed guide is present here if you want to learn more about Yay.

Run the following commands in sequence to install basic packages and clone Yay.

sudo pacman -S base-devel

sudo pacman -S git

cd /opt

sudo git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay.git

Run the following command by replacing debugpoint with your Arch system’s user name.

sudo chown -R debugpoint:users ./yay

Finally, install the AUR helper using the following command.

cd yay

makepkg -si

Once finished, install OpenOffice using the following:

yay -S openoffice-bin

Install OpenOffice in Arch Linux via Yay helper

Follow the onscreen instructions. After installation, you can find it in the application menu, as shown in the below image.

Launch OpenOffice and add your name and details to the start wizard, and you are good to go.

OpenOffice in Arch Linux Application Menu (XFCE)

Latest OpenOffice running in Arch Linux

Wrapping Up

Using the above method, you can also install OpenOffice in Majnaro and other Arch Linux-based distros. Although it is an older office productivity suite, you should remember that it is not fully compatible with modern Microsoft Office document types (such as docx, xlsx).

If you run into any errors during installation, drop us a note in the comment box below.