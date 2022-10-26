DebugPoint.com

Apps, Dev

How to Install Python 3.11 in Ubuntu and Other Related Linux

3 min

Planning to get Python 3.11 installed for your project work? Here’s how to install Python 3.11 in Ubuntu and related distros.

Python 3.11 was released on Oct 25, 2022, and claims to be 10-60% faster than the prior Python 3.10 version.

As always, the feature and improvement list are significantly high in 3.11. Here’s a brief.

  • Error tracebacks are not more definite, which gives you an exact statement that causes the error.
  • Introduction of exception groups and new except* syntax
  • You can add custom text in the base expression for better error handling in your code.
  • Introduction of Variadic generic to allow array-like structure in numerical Python libraries )such as NumPy)
  • Dictionary type TypedDict gets improvement where you can now specify whether individual dictionary items are mandatory or optional.
  • Introduction of Self annotation, which allows classes to return their own type instance.

And many more, which you can read in detail on the official 3.11 highlights page.

Current Python versions in Linux Distros

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS have Python 3.10, whereas the recently released Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu also have the same. However, Kinetick Kudu will probably feature 3.11 within a few weeks.

Also, Fedora 37 (planned for Nov 1) already has the Python 3.11 RC2 and will get the version.

So, if you are running Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux Mint 21 or any Ubuntu-LTS-based distros, here’s how you can install Python 3.11 via a PPA.

Note: Use this method with caution. Make sure you know what you are doing because replacing the base Python version of a Linux distribution may cause an unstable system. Many default applications and packages depend on the 3.10 version.

How to install Python 3.11 in Ubuntu and related distros

  • Open a terminal prompt and add the following PPA.
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:deadsnakes/ppa
  • Refresh the cache using the below command.
sudo apt update 
  • And install Python 3.11 using the below command.
sudo apt install python3.11
Install Python 3.11 in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Install Python 3.11 in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Set Default Python Versions

In theory, you can install multiple versions of Python in Linux distros, but the default can only be one version. Setting up Python 3.11 as default requires some additional steps. Follow along.

However, before you do that, make sure you know which applications depend on Python 3.10. You can easily find it out using apt-cache rdepends command as below.

debugpoint@debugpoint-22-04:~$ apt-cache rdepends python3.10
python3.10
Reverse Depends:
python3.10-dbg
python3.10-venv
python3.10-full
libpython3.10-testsuite
idle-python3.10
idle-python3.10
python3.10-minimal
python3.10-doc
python3.10-dev
python3
virtualbox
python3.10-venv
python3.10-full
libpython3.10-testsuite
kitty
idle-python3.10
idle-python3.10
python3.10-minimal
python3.10-doc
python3.10-dev
python3.10-dbg
python3-uno
python3-all
python3.10-dbg
virtualbox
stimfit
python3.10-venv
python3.10-full
python3-stfio
python3-escript-mpi
python3-escript
python3-csound
plasma-firewall
pitivi
obs-studio
liferea
libpython3.10-testsuite
libglib2.0-tests
kitty
idle-python3.10
idle-python3.10
cluster-glue
atac
rhythmbox-plugins
python3.10-minimal
python3.10-doc
python3.10-dev
python3
python3-uno
python3-all
gedit

Use Python 3.11 as the default Python3

  • First, check the current default version using the below command from the terminal.
python3 --version
  • Use update-alternatives to create symbolic links to python3
sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python3 python3 /usr/bin/python3.10 1
sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python3 python3 /usr/bin/python3.11 2
  • And choose which one to use as Python3 via the command:
sudo update-alternatives --config python3
Setting up default python version to 3.11
Setting up default python version to 3.11

Now you can start using the latest Python in your current Ubuntu version for your work/study. You switch to the stock version using the above commands and change the versions at any time.

If you switch to 3.11 using the above install method, then make sure you check all the necessary apps to see whether they are working fine.

Finally, do let me know in the comment box if you run into problems.

Add DebugPoint to your Google News feed. Follow us:
Join our Telegram Channel and stay informed on the move.

Arindam

Posted by

Creator of debugpoint.com. All time Linux user and open-source supporter. Connect with me via Telegram, Twitter, LinkedIn, or send us an email.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x