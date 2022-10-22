How to Install Python 3.10 in Ubuntu and Other Related Linux

Planning to get Python 3.10 installed for your work? Here’s how to install Python 3.10 in Ubuntu and related distributions.

Python 3.10 was released on Oct 25, 2021 with additional features and updates. This release brings better handling of error messages, new pattern-matching features, TypeAlias, user-defined type guards and more. You can read the release highlights here.

As of writing this guide, Python 3.10 is adopted by most of the current distros. For example, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Fedora 36 all have Python 3.10 by default.

That said, if you need Python 3.10 in any non-supported releases right now, you can use the below reliable PPA to install the latest Python 3.10 in Ubuntu. Here’s how.

How to Install Python 3.10 on Ubuntu

This PPA can be used for Ubuntu 21.10, Ubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and Linux Mint 20.x, Elementary OS 6 and other related Ubuntu-based distributions. Mostly those don’t support 3.10 by default.

Open a terminal prompt and add the following PPA.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:deadsnakes/ppa

Refresh the cache using the below command.

sudo apt update

And install Python 3.10 using the below command.

sudo apt install python3.10

Set Python Versions

Setting up Python 3.10 as default require some additional steps. Follow along.

Warning : Many applications in your Ubuntu system depend on the stock version of Python 3.9. Hence, be very sure that your work applications (e.g. GIMP, GNOME Terminal etc.) are compatible with Python 3.10. So, be cautious.

Quick Tip: If you want to check which of your installed system packages depends on a specific version, use the following rdepends switch of apt-cache command. In the below example, I am checking which of the installed packages depends on Python 3.8.

apt-cache rdepends python3.8

[~]$ apt-cache rdepends python3.8

python3.8

Reverse Depends:

python3.8-dbg

virtualbox

python3.8-venv

python3.8-full

libpython3.8-testsuite

libglib2.0-tests

idle-python3.8

idle-python3.8

python3.8-minimal

python3.8-doc

python3.8-dev

python3.8-dbg

python3-uno

gedit

virtualbox

stimfit

python3.8-venv

python3-stfio

python3-escript-mpi

python3-escript

python3-csound

pitivi

obs-studio

liferea

libpython3.8-testsuite

libglib2.0-tests

kitty

kdevelop-python

idle-python3.8

idle-python3.8

rhythmbox-plugins

python3.8-minimal

python3.8-doc

python3.8-dev

python3

python3-uno

python3-all

cluster-glue

gedit

[~]$

Use Python 3.10 as the default Python3

First, check the current default version using the below command from the terminal.

python3 --version

Use update-alternatives to create symbolic links to python3

sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python3 python3 /usr/bin/python3.9 1

sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python3 python3 /usr/bin/python3.10 2

And choose which one to use as Python3 via the command:

sudo update-alternatives --config python3

That’s all for the steps. Now you can start using the latest Python in your current Ubuntu version for your work/study. You switch over to the stock version using the above commands and changing the version numbers at any given time.