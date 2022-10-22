How to Get KDE Plasma 5.26 in Kubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu

KDE Plasma 5.26 is now available for installation in Kubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu via PPA. Here’s how.

KDE Plasma 5.26 was released a few days back with some gorgeous updates.

For the first time ever, you get animated wallpaper, automatic wallpaper switching based on dark and light backgrounds, floating panels and many such features. Check out my exclusive feature guide of Plasma 5.26 here.

However, Kubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu, released on Oct 20, 2022, doesn’t have this version due to a schedule conflict. It features the prior version of Plasma 5.25.

KDE Developers now make it easy to upgrade the KDE Plasma 5.26 in Kubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu using the backports PPA. Here’s how you can update.

How to Install KDE Plasma 5.26 in Kubuntu 22.10

GUI Method

If you are comfortable with KDE’s software app Discover, then open the app.

Then browse to Settings > Software Sources > Other Software > Add and add the PPA ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports . Press OK.

Click on Up to date and hit Refresh . Once updated packages are fetched, hit Apply.

Adding backports PPA via Discover

Terminal Method (recommended)

I would recommend you the terminal method because it is faster than Discover.

Open Konsole and run the following commands to add the backport PPA.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports

Now, refresh the package list by running the following command. Then verify the 5.26 packages are available.

sudo apt update

apt list --upgradable | grep 5.26

Fetching the KDE Plasma 5.26 updates in Kubuntu 22.10

Finally, run the last command to kick off the upgrade.

sudo apt full-upgrade

The total download size is around 290MB worth of packages. The entire process takes around 15 to 20 minutes of your time, based on your internet connection speed.

After the above command is complete, restart your system.

Post-restart, you should see the new KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop.

KDE Plasma 5.26 in Kubuntu 22.10

Other backport PPA

Note : Do not use the backports-extra PPA since it contains an older version of Plasma.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports-extra // don't use this

How to Uninstall

If you want to return to the stock version of the KDE Plasma desktop, you can install ppa-purge and remove the PPA, followed by refreshing the package.

Open a terminal and execute the following commands in sequence.

sudo apt install ppa-purge sudo ppa-purge ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports sudo apt update

Once the above commands are complete, restart your system.

Closing Notes

There you have it. A nice and simple steps to upgrade stock KDE Plasma to Plasma 5.26 in Kinetic Kudu. I hope your upgrade goes fine.

Do let me know in the comment section if you face any errors.

Cheers.