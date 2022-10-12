Kubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu: Top New Features

A brief summary of Kubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu” and additional information about the release.

Kubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu Desktop

Kubuntu 22.10: Top New Features

Among all the great KDE Plasma-based distributions, Kubuntu is the best. Because it brings stability to both Plasma and at its core, that is Ubuntu.

Kubuntu 22.10 is a short-term release based on Ubuntu 22.10 – supported for nine months from the release. Since short-term releases are to adopt the latest technologies, removing the obsolete ones, its features list is minimal.

This release of Kubuntu features Linux Kernel 5.19, which brings run-time Average Power Limiting (RAPL) support for Intel’s Raptor and Alder Lake processor, multiple families of ARM updates in mainline kernel and usual processor/GPU and file-system updates. Learn more about Kernel 5.19 features in this article.

Compared to the prior Kubuntu release 22.04 LTS (with Plasma 5.24), you get the latest KDE Plasma 5.25 (final point release) desktop with all the bug fixes and updates.

Although, KDE Plasma 5.26, which has just got released, could not make it to this version. But I believe it should come in as a point release, just not on the release day.

Besides, Plasma 5.25 is not small in terms of features. It’s, in fact, packed with new cool advancements. If you are especially using Kubuntu’s earlier version, you should be aware of these new items.

Firstly, Kubuntu 22.10 enables you to make your default panel “float”. We call it the Floating Panel. So, no more using the add-ons for this.

Secondly, the accent colour of your desktop can change based on the wallpaper’s tone. Now you can see your Kubuntu desktop changes dynamically when you enable it from Settings > Global Theme > Colours.

Floating panel and accent colour video

In addition, switching between dark and light modes becomes more smooth thanks to the change. Also, in Kubuntu 22.10 with Wayland, you can now see and apply the display-specific resolutions in the settings dropdown.

On the other hand, Discover is more friendly to Flatpak, with additional app details and an additional options button to notify you that there is still data for uninstalled apps.

The app page gives more clarity in Plasma 5.25

Furthermore, the Krunner launcher in Kubuntu now detects the search language and disply results accordingly. Also, the network manager applet now shows the Wi-Fi frequency alongside the access point name (this is help full for cases where you have the same access point name for 4G and 5G bands).

All of these changes are powered by Qt 5.15.6 and Framework 5.98. If you want to learn more about Plasma 5.25, refer to the dedicated feature guide here.

Other features of Kubuntu 22.10

The core applications and packages bump up to their respective versions based on Ubuntu 22.10, and here’s a summary.

Linux Kernel 5.19

KDE Plasma 5.25.5 (hopefully will get 5.26 soon)

KDE Framework 5.98

Qt 5.15.6

Firefox 105.0.1

Thunderbird 102.3.2

LibreOffice 7.4.2.3

VLC Media Player 3.0.17

Finally, you can download the Kubuntu 22.10 BETA from the below links.

https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/kubuntu/releases/kinetic/beta/

While the developers are preparing for the final release (due on Oct 20, 2022), you can try it on a virtual machine, Or a physical system.