Here are the steps on how to upgrade your current Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish to Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu.

Always stay with long-term support release. That is the thumb rule. So, the prior Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish is supported until April 2027. That’s a long time.

In addition, LTS releases are super stable. They rarely break and become unstable. So, if you use your laptop/desktop or server installation with the LTS version, stay with it.

However, if you want the latest Kernel, GNOME 43, and new technology like Pipewire – you might want to make the jump and want to upgrade to Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu.

Here’s how.

Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) to Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu)

Note: I hope you are not running Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri, released last October. Because that’s out of support. But for any reason, if you are still running it, I would recommend you do a fresh install of 22.10. Or, do a step upgrade to 22.04 and then 22.10.

Before you upgrade

Before you upgrade, do a little housekeeping. This is super important.

Take backups of your /home , / downloads and other files to USB or any separate partition in case the upgrade fails.

If you have added additional PPA over time, make sure you note them down. However, the upgrade process would disable the PPA before it starts. However, after the upgrade is complete, make sure to enable them manually.

Note down and disable all the GNOME Extensions. Extensions tend to break after the upgrade if it’s not updated by the developer aligned with the GNOME version.

Keep a LIVE USB stick handy.

Upgrade steps

Open Software & Update.

Go to the Updates tab.

Select ‘ Notify me of a new Ubuntu version' and change it to 'For any new version'.

This will tell the package manager to look for the Ubuntu 22.10 release details.

Make sure to change the option for new Ubuntu 22.10 release

Open a terminal and run below.

sudo apt update

sudo apt upgrade

Alternatively, you can open the Software Updater as well. Install all the pending packages.

Once both the commands are complete, open the ‘Software Updates’. And you will see a prompt to Upgrade to Ubuntu 22.10.

Now click on the Upgrade button and follow the on-screen instructions. The upgrade process takes time, so be patient and wait until it finishes. Make sure you have stable internet connectivity for the entire upgrade process.

If you do not see the above prompt, do a manual reboot of your system. Add try again. If you still don’t get the update, wait a day or two and try.

Via terminal

Alternatively, you can also run the below command to force the upgrade process from the terminal.

sudo do-release-upgrade -c

The upgrade process will be complete and ready with Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu if all goes well.

While the upgrade process is in progress, take a look at the exciting articles we recently published on Ubuntu 22.10.