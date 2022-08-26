Ubuntu 22.10: Top New Features and Release Wiki

Here’s the list of new features and tech which is coming up in Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu.

Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu Desktop (dev)

The development of Ubuntu 22.10 is in full swing, since the BETA is not too far, also the final release. At this stage of the development, some of the features are almost final and started appearing in the Ubuntu 22.10 daily build desktop images.

In this article, I will touch upon the important features of Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu. But before that, a quick summary on the schedule.

Ubuntu 22.10 BETA release is expected around last week of September, 2022.

The final release of Ubuntu 22.10 is on October 20, 2022.

Since it is a short term release, it is supported for 9 months until July 20, 2023.

Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu: Top Features

Following the letter based code name, we are at “K” following the “J” of Jammy Jellyfish. This version is code-named “Kinetic Kudu”, named after a long-horned animal species found in Africa.

All the packages and repos are named as “kinetic” in applicable places for this release.

Linux Kernel

The daily builds which is available as of writing the post have the Linux Kernel 5.15 at the moment. But I don’t think it would remain same.

Since I could not find any official info, my optimistic guess is Ubuntu 22.10 should have Linux Kernel 5.19 which released a few days back. The next kernel which is dubbed as version 6.0 will not be ready in time to feature in this version.

Linux Kernel 5.19 brings usual updates across CPU, GPU and other peripherals. Major features in this Kernel includes multi-platform ARM support, LoongArch arch support, support for AMD RDNA, CDNA, Intel’s Raptor Lake and many important updates. You can read in detail about it’s new features in this page.

GNOME 43

In Ubuntu 22.10, GNOME 43 is the base desktop version. GNOME 43 is an impressive release in terms of feature and work around the GTK4 and libadwaita. A lot features which was missed to reach in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, finally arrives in this version.

Since the feature list is huge, I will try to summarize here.

First and foremost, GNOME Shell gets high-resolution scroll wheel support, colour support in server decoration, improved animation and performance all around desktop.

Secondly, the important app – Files (Nautilus) 43 brings a vast set of tweaks after its migration to GTK4. In Files 43, you get the redesigned context menu, rubberband selection, adaptive sidebar which auto-hides based on its size, emblems support and new GtkColumnView support for better experience.

Third, the stunning GNOME 43 quick settings arrives in Ubuntu. The settings will give you an easy access to several key items right from the tray.

Other important changes in GNOME 43 includes:

Updated properties dialog window with intelligent behaviour based on file types

GNOME Web gets web extension API support enabling you to install Firefox and Chrome add-ons

Improved context menu in Files sidebar

Updated app info page in Software



Don’t forget to go over my detailed GNOME 43 feature write-up to learn more.

New Settings Panel

There are some key changes arrive in the Settings panel. A new panel is introduced – “Ubuntu Desktop” which have the desktop icon and dock options. This panel is not available in vanilla GNOME (e.g. in Fedora Workstation).

New Ubuntu desktop and Appearance tab in settings

The Background tab is now merged with Appearance tab. This essentially consolidates all the theming options in Ubuntu to one single setting page. Effectively, it’s a good change and a wise UI decision. In addition to that a new “Device Security Panel” is introduced as well.

PipeWire by Default

Ubuntu 22.10 is all about adopting the new tech, leaving the legacy items behind. With that motto, in this release Pipewire sound server is made default for the first time in Ubuntu. PulseAudio will still be there, but inactive, for now.

For those folks in Audio recording, mixing work would greatly benefit with this.

IWD replacing the wpa_supplicant

Similarly with PipeWire, another new tech adoption is coming in Ubuntu 22.10. The legacy wpa_supplicant wireless module is changing and IWD (iNet Wireless Daemon) is replacing it. The IWD is developed by Intel and it had certain advantages and more features over wpa_supplicant.

Besides, the wpa_supplicant is almost two-decades old and it served its purpose in GNU/Linux and BSD systems.

In my personal experience, I had some difficult experience with wpa_supplicant which manages the Wi-Fi connections. For example, sudden disconnection, no waking up the Wi-Fi after standby to name a few.

With the modern IWD, I hope the continuous struggle with several users with Ubuntu and Wi-Fi should go away. If you want to learn more about IWD, you can read some excellent discussions here and here.

Official desktop flavours

All the official desktop flavours of Ubuntu is getting their current stable release. If you are already using Xubuntu, Ubuntu MATE – well, you get the same version as the prior one. Because these desktops did not had a major upgrade recently.

Lubuntu users should get the recently released LXQt 1.1.0 desktop which brings additional features such as compact and a new application menu, new theming changes and more.

Kubuntu users should get KDE Plasma 5.25 which brings you some unique features such as floating panel, dynamic accent colour and many such exciting features.

Budgie lovers should get the new features that are under development via Ubuntu Budgie 22.10. I will write up a separate article on Budgie because of the changes.

So, in summary you get Xfce 4.16, MATE 1.24, KDE Plasma 5.25 and LXQt 1.1.0 as the desktop versions.

Tool-chain updates

Now, its time to find out about the important packages and programming updates to developers. In this release, you get the following version upgrades for individual items.

BlueZ 5.65

CUPS 2.4

Python 3.10.6

NetworkManager 1.38

Mesa 22

Pipewire 0.3.56

PulseAudio 16

xdg-desktop-portal 1.14

Although, I am not sure whether Python 3.11 would be ready (currently in RC) before release. I hope not.

Wallpaper

Finally, a brand new wallpaper featuring the official Kudu mascot should be unveiled in due time.

Summary of the key changes in Ubuntu 22.10

Linux Kernel 5.19

GNOME 43

Pipewire by default

IWD is replacing wpa_supplicant

KDE Plasma 5.25 in Kubuntu

LXQt 1.1.0 in Lubuntu

Firefox 104

LibreOffice 7.4

Thunderbird 102

You can download the daily builds of this release (which is extremely unstable) from this page for testing.

The flavours daily builds are available in the below pages.

Ubuntu Flavour Link for daily builds .iso image(s) Ubuntu 22.10 Desktop https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/ Xubuntu 22.10 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/xubuntu/daily-live/current/ Ubuntu MATE 22.10 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-mate/daily-live/current/ Ubuntu Kylin 22.10 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntukylin/daily-live/current/ Lubuntu 22.10 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/lubuntu/daily-live/current/ Kubuntu 22.10 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/kubuntu/daily-live/current/ Ubuntu Budgie 21.10 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-budgie/daily-live/current/

So, that’s about it on the changes in Ubuntu 22.10. Do let me know about your favourite feature in the comment box.