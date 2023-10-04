sections

How to Install Python 3.12 in Ubuntu and Other Linux

Planning to get Python 3.12 installed for your project work? Here's how to install Python 3.12 in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.3 min

Python 3.12 was released on October 2, 2023 with a bunch of new features and performance improvements. In addition, this release also brings much-needed cleaning up of deprecated APIs and performance updates to various modules.

The entire Python 3.12 feature list is huge; here’s a quick recap of the new features:

  • New type Parameter Syntax
  • Syntactic formalization of f-strings
  • A Per-Interpreter GIL
  • Low-impact monitoring for CPython
  • Making the buffer protocol accessible in Python
  • Improved Error Messages
  • slice objects are now hashable

You can read in detail about these on the official release page.

Python versions in Linux distributions

As of publishing this, all the Linux distributions are currently providing Python 3.11, which was the last stable release. For example, the Ubuntu 23.04 and Fedora 38 have version 3.11. However, there is a likely chance that Fedora 39, Ubuntu 23.10 may get this version at a later date, after the official release.

In addition, the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is officially at Python 3.10 due to its nature. You can use the steps below to install this latest version in all the distribution versions.

Note: Use this method with caution. Make sure you know what you are doing because replacing the base Python version of a Linux distribution may cause an unstable system – such as the Terminal not opening, applications crashing, etc. Because those applications and packages depend on the 3.11 version.

How to install Python 3.12 in Ubuntu and related distros

  • Open a terminal prompt and add the following PPA.
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:deadsnakes/ppa
  • Refresh the cache using the below command.
sudo apt update 
  • And install Python 3.12 using the below command.
sudo apt install python3.12
Installing Python 3.12 in Ubuntu
Installing Python 3.12 in Ubuntu

Install in Fedora, CentOS, Arch Linux

For Arch Linux, you can easily install it when it is available in core repo. Once available, you can simply update your Arch system to get this version. Keep a watch in this page. If you don’t want to wait, get it from the AUR (testing).

For Fedora, CentOS, you need to download the official version from this page and compile it. Alternatively, you need to wait a few weeks until it is officially available via normal Fedora distribution channels.

Set Default Python Versions

In theory, you can install multiple versions of Python in Linux distros, but the default can only be one version. Setting up Python 3.12 as default requires some additional steps.

Follow along.

However, before you do that, make sure you know which applications depend on Python 3.11 or 3.10 (for Ubuntu LTS version). You can easily find it out using apt-cache rdepends command as below.

apt-cache rdepends python3.11
apt-cache rdepends python3.10
debugpoint@debugpoint-22-04:~$ apt-cache rdepends python3.10
python3.10
Reverse Depends:
python3.10-dbg
python3.10-venv
python3.10-full
libpython3.10-testsuite
idle-python3.10
idle-python3.10
python3.10-minimal
python3.10-doc
python3.10-dev
python3
virtualbox
python3.10-venv
python3.10-full
libpython3.10-testsuite
kitty
idle-python3.10
idle-python3.10
python3.10-minimal
python3.10-doc
python3.10-dev
python3.10-dbg
python3-uno
python3-all
python3.10-dbg
virtualbox
stimfit
python3.10-venv
python3.10-full
python3-stfio
python3-escript-mpi
python3-escript
python3-csound
plasma-firewall
pitivi
obs-studio
liferea
libpython3.10-testsuite
libglib2.0-tests
kitty
idle-python3.10
idle-python3.10
cluster-glue
atac
rhythmbox-plugins
python3.10-minimal
python3.10-doc
python3.10-dev
python3
python3-uno
python3-all
gedit

Use Python 3.12 as the default Python3

python3 --version
  • Use update-alternatives to create symbolic links to python3
sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python3 python3 /usr/bin/python3.10 1
sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/python3 python3 /usr/bin/python3.12 2
  • And choose which one to use as Python3 via the command:
sudo update-alternatives --config python3
Setting up Python 3.12 as default in Ubuntu 22.04
Setting up Python 3.12 as default

Now, you can start using the latest Python in your current Ubuntu version for your work/study. You switch to the stock version using the above update-alternatives --config python3 command and change the versions at any time.

If you switch to 3.12 using the above install method, then make sure you check all the necessary apps to see whether they are working fine.

Finally, do let me know in the comment box if you run into problems.

,
