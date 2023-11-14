How to Create Message Box in Python

Message boxes are fundamental elements for displaying notifications, alerts, or simple messages within your Python applications. Base Python installation comes with the
tkinter library, which you can use to popup message boxes in various workflows of your code. The tkinter library comes with built-in support for the Tcl/Tk GUI toolkit.
In this tutorial, we’ll walk through the process of generating a message box in Python using
tkinter.
Table of Contents
Create a message box in Python
Firstly, ensure that you have Python and the
tkinter library installed. Most Python distributions come with
tkinter by default. So, if you installed Python separately or it comes with your operating system, it should be there already. To check if you have it installed, you can run the following command:
python -m tkinter
Writing the Message Box Function
Let’s begin by creating a function that will generate our message box. Here is the code:
import tkinter import tkinter.messagebox def msgbox(msg): window = tkinter.Tk() window.wm_withdraw() tkinter.messagebox.showinfo(title="Information", message=msg) window.destroy() return None
Code Explanation
- The
importstatements bring the modules to your program. You need to separately import the messagebox as well, otherwise, it won’t work for this use case.
def msgbox(msg):
- This line defines a function named
msgboxthat takes a parameter
msgwhich represents the message you want to display in the message box.
- This line defines a function named
window = tkinter.Tk()
- This line creates a tkinter window instance that will be used for the message box.
window.wm_withdraw()
- This line withdraws the window, meaning it won’t be visible to the user. This is a workaround to create a message box without displaying an actual window.
tkinter.messagebox.showinfo(title="Information", message=msg)
- This line calls the
showinfomethod from the
tkinter.messageboxmodule to display a message box with the specified title (“Information”) and the message provided by the
msgparameter.
- This line calls the
window.destroy()
- This line closes the hidden window after the message box is displayed.
return None
- The function returns
None.
- The function returns
Implementing the Message Box
Now, to use our
msgbox function, simply call it and pass the message you want to display. For instance:
msgbox("This is a test message from debugpoint.com!")
This will trigger the message box to pop up, displaying your provided message within the function call. You can also hard-code the message inside the function.
This is the output:
You can learn more in the reference.
Conclusion
Creating message boxes in Python using
tkinter is a simple yet powerful way to communicate with users in your applications. By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can easily integrate message boxes and enhance the user experience or debug within your Python projects.