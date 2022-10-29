How to Install Ubuntu in VirtualBox [Tutorial]

A simple beginner’s tutorial on how to install Ubuntu in Oracle VirtualBox.

VirtualBox is software which allows you to try out several operating systems (Linux, Windows, BSD and so on) in your current Laptop/Desktop without actually installing them in hardware.

There are many software available such as virt-manager or GNOME Boxes. And VirtualBox is among them, which brings additional features.

This guide will teach you how to install Ubuntu in the latest VirtualBox.

Things you need before installing

Firstly, you need VirtualBox software. To install it, follow our guide available in the below link(s). Choose the one suitable for you.

Secondly, download the current Ubuntu ISO image file from the official website. Or any version of Ubuntu ISO you need.

That’s sufficient to get you started.

Note: This tutorial is made in the latest VirtualBox (7.0+). The steps might differ if you use an older version of VirtualBox (6+) because the latest VirtualBox 7+ GUI is changed significantly. However, I would recommend you follow the latest version, i.e. 7+.

Install Ubuntu in VirtualBox

Setting up

Open VirtualBox from the application menu. Click on NEW.

Click on New

In the next window, select the followings. Choose a name (whatever you want). The folder should be selected as default in your home directory. Keep it the same. This is where the VM image will be created. You can choose a different location, such as an external SSD, etc. Choose the ISO image you downloaded for Ubuntu. The type and version are usually selected based on the name. However, for Ubuntu, choose Type=Linux and Version=Ubuntu 64-bit . Select the unattended installation ( click on the check box ). If you uncheck this, a default user ID and password will be created by VirtualBox without user intervention. I would recommend you not to follow unattended installation.



Choose the Ubuntu ISO and other parameters.

Next, click on Hardware. Select how much RAM and how much you want to allocate for your virtual machine. Remember, whatever you allocate, should be used when you are running Ubuntu virtual machine.

I have used the bare minimum of 4 GB RAM (4×1024=4096 MB) and 4 CPU cores for this guide.

Choose CPU and memory for your VM

In the Hard Disk section, choose the amount you want to allocate for your virtual machine. For Ubuntu, you can safely choose around 22 GB to 25 GB.

Keep the Hard Disk file type as VDI. You can also choose other options if you want to use the same image in cross-VM apps.

Make sure the “Pre-allocate full size” is unchecked. This would allow VirtualBox to allocate the disk space dynamically. And not allocate the entire 22 GB (in the below example) right away.

Select disk parameters

Once done, click Finish.

Install

Select the newly created VM at the left pane in the main VirtualBox window. And finally, click Start at the top toolbar. This action will kick-start the Ubuntu installation.

Start the Installation

If all goes well, you should see the Ubuntu installation prompt.

Install Ubuntu in VirtualBox

From this point onward, follow the normal installation steps for Ubuntu. If all goes well, you should see Ubuntu Linux running inside VirtualBox.

After installation Ubuntu

Additional Tips for post-installation

If you want to restart your VM or shut down your VM via the VirtualBox window, then right-click on the VM name. Then choose Reset or Close > Power Off .

or . After you finish installing Ubuntu, make sure to install Guest additions. That would enable you to copy/paste between your host and guest machine.

Enable bi-directional clipboard access, drag and drop using the settings > General > Advanced .

. Enable the option View > Auto resize guest display to make sure the resolutions are the same of your guest and host system.

Wrapping Up

In this guide, you learned how to create a simple Ubuntu Virtual machine using VirtualBox. Also, you learned to tweak several settings.

Finally, I hope this helps you and do let me know in the comment box if you have trouble installing Ubuntu.

Cheers.