sections

DebugPoint.com

Tutorials

Install Ubuntu on Windows Using VirtualBox [Complete Guide]

6 min

This tutorial will guide you through the easiest steps to install an Ubuntu desktop on Windows using Oracle VirtualBox.

VirtualBox is a popular virtualization software by Oracle which is available for Linux, mac and Windows systems. It is flexible and brings many features to take advantage of your virtualization. It’s the best and easy way to experience Ubuntu in Windows without installing it. However, I strongly recommend installing Ubuntu physically as a dual-boot to enjoy its advantage.

The steps outlined below assume that you are installing Ubuntu for the first time in Windows. Hence the steps are a little descriptive and a bit lengthy. Furthermore, the following steps should work for Windows 10 and Windows 11 as host machines.

Contents

What you’ll need

  • A PC with internet access
  • Ubuntu Linux ISO image file for installation
  • Windows system with VirtualBox installed

Install Ubuntu on Windows Using VirtualBox

Download and install the necessary items

  • Download the Ubuntu Linux desktop ISO image file from the following link.
Download Ubuntu Desktop
  • Also, download the Oracle VirtualBox installer from the official website below.
Download VirtualBox
Download location for VirtualBox for Windows
Download location for VirtualBox for Windows

How to install and configure VirtualBox

VirtualBox in Windows requires Microsoft Visual C++ 2019 Redistributable package. And you have to install it first. Download the package (under X64 architecture) from the below link:

Download
Download the dependency for VirtualBox
Download the dependency for VirtualBox
Install the dependency for VirtualBox
Install the dependency for VirtualBox
  • After the above installation is complete, download the latest Python package from the below link. Python bindings are also a dependency for VirtualBox installation on Windows.
Download Python for Windows
  • Then, launch the VirtualBox installation and follow the onscreen instructions to install it.
  • After installation, restart your Windows system again.

Set up a virtual machine for Ubuntu

  • Launch VirtualBox from the start menu.
Select VirtualBox from start menu
Select VirtualBox from start menu
  • On the VirtualBox window toolbar, click New.
  • On the Create VirtualBox window, give the name of your virtual machine. It can be any name which identifies this version of Ubuntu.
  • Keep the Folder Name unchanged. This is the path where the virtual machine file will be created.
  • In the ISO Image field, browse the Ubuntu ISO file you downloaded.
  • And select the Unattended installation. If you un-select this, a default user id (vboxuser) and password will be created in your virtual machine. Let’s not follow it for now.
Click on New
Click on New
Select the ISO file
Select the ISO file
  • Click on Hardware and select the RAM you want for your virtual box. A thumb rule is that your VM’s RAM size should be less than your physical RAM in the host system. I would recommend using 2 GB to 4 GB for a virtual machine for an 8 GB RAM system. For 4 GB RAM, use the slider (or type in) to make it 4096 MB (i.e. 4*1024).
  • Choose processor as 2 or 4.
  • Click on the Hard Disk section, and keep the file location unchanged.
  • Give a minimum of 20GB to 25GB for Ubuntu installation.
  • The hard disk file type value keeps as VDI (VirtualBox Disk Image)
  • Do not select the pre-allocate full size.
  • And finally, click on Finish.
Select Hardware
Select Hardware
Select Hard Disk
Select Hard Disk
  • You should see a new entry at the left panel of VirtualBox with an Ubuntu 22.04 entry (the name which you gave above).
  • Select the entry and click on Start to boot into the virtual machine
Boot Ubuntu in VirtualBox
Boot Ubuntu in VirtualBox

Install Ubuntu using VirtualBox

  • After a successful boot, you should see the following screen, which shows various options for installing Ubuntu. Select Try or install Ubuntu.
  • In the Welcome screen, click on Try Ubuntu. And after a few moments, you should see the following Ubuntu LIVE desktop. If you want to change the resolution, right-click on the desktop and select Display settings. And change the resolution to 1400×900.
  • On the desktop, double-click on “Install Ubuntu…”.
Select Try Ubuntu
Select Try Ubuntu
Ubuntu LIVE desktop
Ubuntu LIVE desktop
  • In the next set of screens, select Language and Keyboard Layout as your needs.
  • The Install screen provides you with the type of installation you need. Select Normal Installation, and select both options under Other options.
  • Since you are installing in the virtual disk space, i.e. which is just a file, you can safely choose the “Erase disk and install Ubuntu” option.
  • Hit Install Now and Continue.
Select Language
Select Language
Select Keybaord Layout
Select Keybaord Layout
Select install options
Select install options
Installation Type
Installation Type
Write changes to disk
Write changes to disk
  • Then select region, add name, user and password. This will be your user id and password to log on to Ubuntu after installation.
  • Hit continue to start the installation. Wait until it finishes.
User account creation
User account creation
Ubuntu Installation is complete
Ubuntu Installation is complete

Click on Restart Now after the installation is complete. Wait for a few seconds and you should see a login screen. Use the user id and password to log in. And you should see Ubuntu desktop is running inside VirtualBox as VM in Windows.

Log on to Ubuntu
Log on to Ubuntu
Ubuntu running in Windows using Virtualbox
Ubuntu running in Windows using Virtualbox

Post-install configuration and tips (optional)

Install Guest Additions

After the successful installation, you should install the VirtualBox guest additions for Windows Host and Ubuntu Guest. The guest addition is a set of packages you need to install inside the guest VM (i.e. Ubuntu) to enable shared folders, bi-directional copy/paste, automatic resolution change, and many such features.

To install it, boot into Ubuntu. From the VirtualBox menu, select Devices > Insert Guest Additions CD Image. The necessary packages will be mounted inside Ubuntu.

Select Guest addition from the menu
Select Guest addition from the menu

Open the file manager and open the mounted folder as shown below. And then right-click > select open in terminal.

Then run the following command:

sudo ./VBoxLinuxAdditions.run
Open the mounted disc and select option with terminal
Open the mounted disc and select option with terminal
VirtualBox guest addition install for Windows host
VirtualBox guest addition install for Windows host

After the above command is complete, restart Ubuntu VM.

Enable Copy and paste between Windows and Ubuntu

  • To enable the copy and paste between Windows and Ubuntu systems, select Devices > Shared Clipboard > Bi-directional from the menu.
Enable clipboard sharing
Enable clipboard sharing

Shutting down Ubuntu VM

  • Ideally, you should shut down a VM from its own power off menu. However, you can also shut down from the main VirtualBox window. Right-click on the VM name and select Close > Poweroff.
Poweroff Virtual machine
Poweroff Virtual machine

How to delete Ubuntu and remove all data

  • If you want to delete the Virtual machine entirely (.e.g. Ubuntu) and its data, select Remove and delete all files.
Select remove to delete a VM
Select remove to delete a VM
Select the delete options
Select the delete options

Close notes

In this tutorial, you learned the easiest way to install Ubuntu on Windows (10 or 11) using VirtualBox. Also, you learned several post-install basic steps to configure the Ubuntu VM. You can use the above steps for any other Linux distributions in VirtualBox.

Feel free to comment below if you have any problems or questions.

Add DebugPoint to your Google News feed. Follow us:
Join our Telegram Channel and stay informed on the move.
Using Mastodon? Follow us at floss.social/@debugpoint

Arindam

Posted by

Creator of debugpoint.com. All time Linux user and open-source supporter. Connect with me via Telegram, Twitter, LinkedIn, or send us an email.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in