How to Install Void Linux [Step by Step]

A simple step-by-step tutorial on how to install Void Linux in physical and virtual machine.

Void Linux is a distribution that’s designed to be lightweight, secure, and easy to use. It is an independent distribution and not based on Debian or Fedora Linux. Void Linux continuously updates its core packages, which makes it a type of rolling release distribution. At the core, it supplies compiled binary packages, directly from the source tree, giving you a native feel to your apps. It uses “runit” as init system instead of systemd and uses XBPS package manager.

Desktop environment wise, Void Linux offers Xfce desktop environment for GUI. In addition, you can also get minimal images for wide range of platforms such as ARM, and containers. It is one of the rate Linux distributions which still offers 32-bit installer.

That said, installing void Linux is a little tricky. Hence, we want to give you a quick highlights of the steps on how to install it.

How to install Void Linux

Downloading the ISO

Void Linux team provides separate ISO files for various needs. You can visit the official website below and get your ISO copy.

For general purpose uses, download the X86 and Xfce live image which tagged as “glibc”.

If you are installing it in a physical system, you can create a bootable USB using Etcher or any other utility.

You can now plug in the USB to your physical system and reboot.

The default ISO user name is “anon” and password is “voidlinux”.

Installation

In the first screen, select the default option to enter to the LIVE desktop. If you get the id & password prompt, give the above-mentioned username and password.

Void Linux installation Boot Screen

If all goes well, you should see the LIVE Xfce desktop. Open the Xfce terminal and run the following command to launch the Void Linux installer. Void Linux uses a terminal-based installer – similar to FreeBSD.

sudo void-installer

Running Void installer

FIrst screen of installation

In the above screen, hit enter to proceed. Typically, you have to set each component individually for your Void Linux setup.

Select Key map as US or any of your preferable keymap. Scroll through the list and Hit OK. Use the Tab key to navigate through the components. Once you set it up, you go back to the main list. Navigate to the next item and hit enter again. Repeat this for all.

List of options to set for Void Linux installation

Select Network from the displayed network interfaces.

Network

Make sure to choose the installation source as “Local”.

Installation Source

Select a mirror which is closed to your region.

Select Mirror

Give any name as your hostname. This will identify your system in a network.

Hostname while installing Void Linux

Select your preferred locale, timezone.

Select your locale

Also, set your root password and create an account.

Create root account

In the Bootloader, select your drive name where the bootloader will be installed. Select “Yes” for Use the graphical terminal for the bootloader.

Setting up partition is a little tricky in Void Linux if you have not used manual partition before. I would recommend you to be careful. Select “cfdisk” as the utility in the partition section. It’s easier than the fdisk.

While inside cfdisk, select label type = dos and follow instructions to create a partition for Void Linux. Select the partition name if already exists. Or select the free space and select New. Don’t forget to Write the changes to the disk. As I said earlier, be cautious.

In the next few menu items, select the partition file system type as ext4 or anything you want. And give the mount point as /.

Bootloader installation section

After setting up the partition for Void Linux in cfdisk

Select mount point

Select file system type

Finally, hit Install to start the Void Linux installation.

Start installation

Void Linux installation is in progress

Based on your system configuration, it will take a few minutes to installation. After the installation is complete, exit from the installer and reboot from the Xfce desktop LIVE system.

If all goes well, you should see a menu with Void Linux and you are good to go.

Installation complete

Void Linux with Xfce desktop

Closing Notes

I hope this guide helps you to install Void Linux in a virtual machine or physical system. Ensure to create an installation partition beforehand to have a seamless installation experience.

Cheers.