How to Fix No Suitable Archive Manager Found Error

A simple guide to fix the no suitable archive manager found error in Linux distributions, including Arch Linux.

The “No Suitable Archive Manager Found” error can be frustrating when extracting or opening compressed files on your computer. This error message indicates that the system is unable to find a suitable archive manager to handle the specific file format.

When you encounter the “No Suitable Archive Manager Found” error, it means that the compressed file you are trying to access requires specific packages. An archive manager and applications are designed to handle compressed files and extract their contents. Without a compatible archive manager, you won’t be able to open or extract the file.

No suitable archive manager found error

This error specifically comes in Arch Linux vanilla installation with Xfce desktop in the Thunar file manager. Due to the lack of packages, you can’t extract any tar, zip or other compressed files.

Here’s how to fix it.

Steps to fix

Open a terminal in the Arch Linux system.

Run the following command to install the necessary packages.

sudo pacman -S xarchiver unzip

After installation is finished, start extracting any file from the file manager of your Arch Linux system.

Summary

I hope you can open and extract compressed files without encountering any errors by following the troubleshooting methods mentioned in this article.