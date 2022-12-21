How to Save and Open Tabs from Last Session in Web Browser

Here’s a guide for saving and opening tabs in your favourite web browser from the last session.

If you use hundreds of tabs and are reluctant to close them, like ever, then there’s a way to keep them as open as long as possible. Even if you close your browser or shut down your laptop, the browsers can pull up those tabs again for you.

This is usually done via built-in settings in popular web browsers. And they are different for each of them.

Here’s how to enable this feature.

How to open tabs from the last session in web browser

Firefox

Open Firefox. From the hamburger menu, click on Settings or visit about:preferences from the address bar.

from the address bar. Under General > Startup select the option "Open previous windows and tabs" .

select the option . Close the settings window.

Now try closing the Firefox and opening it again. And you should see all the open tabs while closing is loaded.

Remember, this feature does not work in incognito mode for obvious reasons.

Settings in Firefox to save and open the previous session tabs

Google Chrome and Chromium

Open Google Chrome or the open-source Chromium browser.

From the right-top hamburger menu, open settings. Or, type chrome://settings/ from the address bar.

from the address bar. Click on “On startup” and select “Continue where you left off”.

And close the tab. Now you can see the tabs are loaded when you open Chrome each time.

Settings in Google Chrome to save and open the previous session tabs

GNOME Web

GNOME Web browser (aka Epiphany) enables this option by default. So, ideally, you don’t need to make any changes.

However, the settings are available under General Tab and in Session section. The option is "restore tabs on startup" .

Settings in GNOME Web (epiphany)

Brave

The famous privacy-friendly web browser Brave enables this option by default. So you do not need to make any changes.

However, you can find this option under Settings > Get Started > On start-up . The option is “ continue where you left off “.

Settings in Brave browser

Microsoft Edge

The rival chromium-based web browser from Redmond also has this option.

Open Edge and go to settings (or visit edge://settings).

Then select "start, home and new tabs" from the left pane.

from the left pane. And select "open tabs from previous sessions" .

That’s it.

Settings in Edge to save and open the previous session tabs

Wrapping Up

I hope this guide helps you keep the tabs you always need in the open state. Sometimes, it’s also helpful when you have to reboot your Linux system and you are midway through some important task. After reboot, you can always start over in your browser where you left off.

Cheers.