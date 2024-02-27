Tiny Core Linux 15: Faster, Smaller and Packed with Improvements

Learn about the key highlights of Tiny Core Linux 15, improving Kernel and components.

Tiny Core Linux is a minimalistic Linux distribution that is designed to be extremely lightweight and flexible. The entire distribution, including the kernel, libraries, and core applications, is less than 200 MB in size. This makes it an excellent choice for users who want to run Linux on older or low-power hardware, or for those who want to build a customized Linux system from scratch.

One of the key features of Tiny Core Linux is its modular design. The base distribution includes only the most essential components, and users can add additional functionality by installing optional modules. These modules can be downloaded from the Tiny Core Linux website or from third-party repositories, and they can be easily added or removed as needed. This allows users to create a customized Linux system that is tailored to their specific needs.

This lightweight Linux distribution just released version 15.0, bringing a host of new features and updates. Here’s what’s new.

Tiny Core Linux 15

Tiny Core Linux 15: New features

This new release includes several significant updates to the kernel, libraries, and core applications, making it an even more attractive option for users looking for a lightweight and flexible Linux distribution.

One of the most notable changes in Tiny Core Linux 15 is the update to the kernel. The new release includes an upgrade to kernel version 6.6.8, which brings several performance improvements and bug fixes. This is particularly important for users running Linux on older or low-power hardware, as the updated kernel can help to improve system stability and responsiveness.

In addition to the kernel update, this release also includes an upgrade to glibc, the GNU C Library. The new release includes version 2.38 of glibc, which brings numerous improvements to the C library and related tools. This is a critical update for developers, as it ensures that Tiny Core Linux remains compatible with the latest C libraries and applications.

Another significant update in Tiny Core Linux 15 is the upgrade to gcc, the GNU Compiler Collection. The new release includes version GCC 13.2.0, which also brings many improvements to the C, C++, and Fortran compilers.

Other updates in Tiny Core Linux 15.0 include an upgrade to binutils, the GNU assembler and linker, and e2fsprogs, the ext2/ext3/ext4 filesystem utilities. The new release also includes an upgrade to util-linux, the collection of basic system utilities, and zlib, the data compression library.

In addition to these updates, Tiny Core Linux 15 also includes a number of bug fixes and improvements to the core applications and system utilities. These include updates to the tce-functions, tce-audit, tce-load, and update-everything utilities, as well as the busybox collection of basic system utilities.

Overall, Tiny Core Linux 15.0 is a significant improvement over the prior version which brings several important updates to the kernel, libraries, and core applications, making it an even more attractive option for users looking for a lightweight and flexible Linux distribution. Hence, Tiny Core Linux 15.0 is definitely worth checking out.

Tiny Core Linux packs very basic items to built upon

Summary of the changes

Linux kernel updated to 6.6.8

glibc updated to 2.38

gcc updated to 13.2.0

binutils updated to 2.41

e2fsprogs base libs/apps updated to 1.47.0

util-linux base libs/apps updated to 2.39.2

zlib base lib updated to 1.3

busybox updated to 1.36.1

tce-functions/setdrive/setup: use : in chown

tce-audit: add md5check action from bdantas

tce-audit: md5check update from bdantas

tce-load: sudo touch from polikuo

update-everything: handle missing or extraneous dep files from bdantas

tce-update: allow tcedir/optional to be a symlink from bdantas

update-everything: add safety checks from bdantas

busybox CONFIG_FEATURE_EDITING_HISTORY changed 150 -> 1000

Download and closing notes

Tiny Core Linux is highly portable. It can be run from a USB drive, CD, or even from within another operating system using a virtual machine. This makes it an ideal choice for users who need to use Linux on multiple machines, or for those who want to try out Linux without installing it on their hard drive.

Despite its small size, Tiny Core Linux is a fully-functional Linux distribution. It includes a wide range of applications, including a web browser, text editor, and development tools. It also supports a wide range of hardware, including x86 and ARM processors.

This release comes with two main variants for 64-bit version- CorePure (~250 MB) and TinyCorePure (~350 MB).

Also, the distribution features a 32-bit installer. The 32-bit installer you can find with three variants with much smaller size.

Download them in the links below.

In summary, Tiny Core Linux is an great choice for those who want a lightweight, flexible, and portable Linux distribution. Its modular design and small size make it a perfect platform for building customized Linux systems, and its support for a wide range of hardware and applications makes it a great choice for users who need a fully-functional Linux system.

Finally, it still supports 32-bit systems, which is a rare sight these days.

Resources: Installation instructions.

Via release announcement