Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS – New Features and Release Details

A list of new features and enhancements of the Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish”.

Ubuntu Studio is the official Ubuntu flavour dedicated to the creators who mainly work with photographs, audio and video. This official distribution brings almost all popular open-source creative software pre-loaded in its ISO image to give you a ready and stable system to kick start your professional work.

Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS Desktop

Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS – New Features

Like all the official Ubuntu flavours, Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish“.The Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS powers Ubuntu Studio 22.04, a stable Kernel for all the current range of modern hardware lineups.

Most creative work usually happens in high-end and modern machines; hence the Kernel version is significant in Ubuntu Studio. The Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS supports Intel and AMD’s current CPU and GPU lineups. For example, this Kernel brings AMD PTDMA driver for high-bandwidth I/O operations and many more essential updates, which are significant for creative work in modern hardware.

In addition to that, the customised KDE Plasma 5.24 with KDE Framework 5.92 brings a friendly user interface with Ubuntu Studio’s native dark theme and icon theme. The KDE Plasma desktop is tweaked with a top panel with shortcuts and necessary system tray widgets to make all the professional work more streamlined.

Moreover, if you are migrating from Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa to this version, KDE Plasma is a new desktop that the user will experience. Because Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS was the last version with the Xfce desktop environment. And since then, Ubuntu Studio has moved on to the KDE Plasma desktop environment for better modern tech and performance support.

Application Stack

The application stack of Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS brings the latest stable releases. The Studio Controls (a native control centre for Ubuntu Studio) bumped to version 2.3.0 with improved mixers and plugins with bug fixes.

Studio Controls

Mainly for Blender, KDenlive and Ardour, because these super impressive open-source applications are very active in development. In addition to that, the graphics, video and audio software suite are updated with their latest stable versions. Moreover, you may notice a massive upgrade of features and enhancements if you do a feature comparison with the last LTS release.

However, this is not the complete list of the major ones we put up here.

Blender v3.0.1 (3D computer graphics)

KDenlive v21.12.3 (Video editor)

Krita v5.0.2 (Raster graphics drawing and animation)

Gimp v2.10.24 (Raster graphics drawing)

Ardour v6.9 (Digital audio workstation)

Scribus v1.5.7 (Desktop publishing)

Darktable v3.6.0 (RAW image and photographs management)

Inkscape v1.1.2 (Vector graphics editor)

Carla v2.4.2 (Audio plugin host)

Studio Controls v2.3.0 (Audio manager and control)

OBS Studio v27.2.3 (Streaming application)

MyPaint v2.0.1 (Simple drawing)

Besides, one of the significant changes in Jammy Jellyfish is the introduction of Pipewire 0.3.48 (compared to Focal Fossa). This modern audio and video streaming server tech will help many users with advanced audio controls. But it may require command line tweaks to manage it. I am not sure whether the Studio team would bring additional settings in the Studio Control utility in the future to manage Pipewire.

Finally, the newly designed logo from the Ubuntu Studio team aligning with Canonical’s branding looks impressive and stands out in this release.

Ubuntu Studio New Logo

Download and Upgrade

The above suite of applications makes the Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS ISO size to whooping 4GB+ (it won’t fit in a single DVD, use USB). If you want to try it out, you can download the official image using the link below.

ISO – ubuntustudio-22.04-dvd-amd64.iso

Torrent and other forms of download https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntustudio/releases/jammy/release/

A word of caution if you plan to upgrade from Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS to this new version. Because of the desktop environment change from Xfce to KDE Plasma, you should not upgrade from Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. It is not supported.

Instead, you should go ahead with a fresh installation. It may be a bit complex and challenging to do a fresh install because you already have a system set up with many plugins, settings and established workflow for your audio and video work. But I recommend it because it allows you to clean up and start fresh with Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS with a new set of applications and desktop environment.

Via release notes.

