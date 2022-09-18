How to Install VirtualBox Guest Additions in Fedora Linux

The most simple way to install VirtualBox Guest additions in Fedora and related distros.

When you install Linux on a virtual machine, it is often designated by the guest system. And the host system is where you install the VirtualBox application.

Oracle’s VirtualBox provides a set of device drivers and apps which helps to achieve data and other communication between guest and host system. For example, if you want to share folders, drag and drop a from from host to guest and so on. Here’s some of the cool features of Guest Additions.

Share folders

Drag and drop feature

Bi-directional clipboard to achieve seamless cut/copy & paste

Better video performance

After you install VirtualBox in Fedora, RHEL or CentOS, you should definitely install Guest Additions. Here’s how.

Installing VirtualBox Guest Additions on Fedora (with RHEL, CentOS, etc.)

These instructions assume that you have installed a guest Fedora system in VirtualBox.

Open VirtualBox in the host system and start Fedora virtual machine.

After boot up is complete, go to the VirtualBox menu and select Devices > Insert Guest Additions CD Image . Here’s an example image for your reference.

Choose the option in Menu of VirtualBox

Once you do that, you should see a new disk mounted under /run/media/[user name]/ directory. Go to that directory from the terminal.

cd /run/media/[user name]/VBox_GA_6.1.38

Then execute the setup program VBoxLinuxAdditions using the below command.

./VBoxLinuxAdditions.run

Install VirtualBox Guest Additions in Fedora Linux

Wait for the instructions to finish. Once done, you should see the options available for Copy/Paste, folder share and others, as shown below.

Share folders and other options

Wrapping Up

In this tutorial, I have shown you how easily you can install guest additions in Fedora and other related distros. For Ubuntu, the instructions should be the same.

This article is tested in Fedora 36 and Fedora 37, although it should work just fine for other versions/distros.

Finally, let me know in the comment box if you face any errors while installing it.