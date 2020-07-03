Linux Desktop Market Share Peaked to All-Time High in June

NetMarketshare reports that the Linux Desktop market share jumped to an all-time high in June 2020.

According to the latest data reported by the net analytics company NetMarketshare, the Desktop Linux market share is increased to an all-time high in June 2020 to 3.61%. Not only that, but it is also increasing on a month-on-month basis since April 2020.

OS Market Share – June 2020 – netmarketshare.com

While Linux desktop share is still tiny compared to Windows and macOS share, but steady growth is a welcome data for the Linux community as a whole. Windows and macOS are in first and second position in the overall market share with 86.6% and 9.2% followed by Linux at position three with 3.61%.

Although the data doesn’t provide which Linux distributions are most used, it is quite obvious that Debian based Ubuntu dominates the desktop market for Linux due to its stability and security and of-course popularity and support.

In my opinion, multiple factors can contribute to this growth, if we consider that the data is in-fact correct. First, genuinely more and more people are trying out Ubuntu after many problems with Windows 10 such as broken updates, security issues, and costs. Another reason could be due to the COVID-19 situation more people are connecting from home and opted for the free and open-source stable Ubuntu operating system and maybe people are already using their device running Ubuntu to connect to work/office network.

Also, another factor contributing to this spike especially at this time of the year is the release of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS in April. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is the latest long term support reason for Ubuntu and it is widely accepted and reported and became an event kind of. This probably helped newcomers to try out Ubuntu distribution.

If we trust the data reported and whatever be the reason, it is indeed a piece of good news and hopefully, we will see more and more users are opting for Linux as their base operating system for work, personal use.

