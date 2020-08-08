How to Install Latest MS Paint Alternative Pinta in Ubuntu and Other Linux

This guide explains the steps required to install the latest Pinta software in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions such as Linux Mint, Fedora, and others.

Pinta Drawing Program

The old Microsoft Paint was a great program and it was good for basic image editing in a quicker way. But like other Microsoft products, it is available for Windows only.

Here comes Pinta. Pinta is an alternative to the MS Paint drawing program (mostly the latest Paint.NET) for Linux distributions. It is a free and open-source application that means you do not need to pay to use it. Pinta is very much in active development that means features are being added and bugs are being fixed. Cross-platform Pinta is available for Ubuntu, other Linux distributions and Windows, macOS as well.

MS Paint Alternative Pinta – Features

Full History: Pinta keeps a track of your full history so that you can always do undo as many times you want.

Adjustments and Effects: Pinta includes over 35 adjustments and effects for tweaking your images.

Your Workspace: Like docked windows? No problem. Floating windows? No problem. Pinta will even let you mix and match.

Drawing Tools: Use easy drawing tools to draw freehand, lines, rectangles, ellipses, and more.

Unlimited Layers: Use layers to help separate and group elements of your image for easy editing.

Bi-Tri-Quad-Lingual: Use Pinta in your language. Pinta is at least partially translated into over 55 languages.

Pinta Spec and Information about the latest release

The Pinta project is in active development and here is the information about the latest release and spec.

Type: Freeware

Freeware Platform: Linux, Windows, and macOS

Linux, Windows, and macOS Download size: Approx 2 MB to 3 MB

Approx 2 MB to 3 MB Latest release: Pinta 1.7 [release notes]

Pinta 1.7 [release notes] Latest Update: August 4, 2020

How to Download and Install Latest Pinta

Head over to the below link to download the latest Pinta software for all operating systems – Ubuntu and other Linux; macOS and Windows.

Ubuntu PPA and Software

Pinta available in Ubuntu default repo. You can open Software and search for Pinta to install.

You can also run the below commands from the terminal to install the latest Pinta in Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and other Ubuntu-based derivatives.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:pinta-maintainers/pinta-stable

sudo apt update

sudo apt install pinta

Fedora

Pinta is available in the default Fedora repo which you can install using the below command from the terminal.

sudo dnf install pinta

Arch Linux

The Arch repo (AUR) already has the latest Pinta application. You can easily install Pinta in Ach Linux by using the below command.

pacman -S pinta

Flatpak

You can install the Pinta from the Flathub by visiting this page. It is recently updated with the latest version.

Snap

A Snap package is also available for Pinta and it is having the latest version. Download the snap package using this page.

Pinta Project References

