Linux Weekly Roundup: Ubuntu 20.04.1, LibreOffice 7, Pinta – Aug 8, 2020

Here’s a recap for the week in the form of weekly roundup, curated for you from the Linux and opensource world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming trends.

Weekly Updates

This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. With so many moving items happening all around the Linux and the open-source world, it is not always possible to cover the updates, especially the minor releases of news.

Hence, in this weekly update series, I’ll try to cover all happenings with links and quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.

All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Aug 8, 2020

Distribution Updates

Application Updates

  • LibreOffice 7.0 Released. This is What’s New [Read the story]
  • Paint program Pinta – brings latest release after 5 years [Read the story]
  • Vivaldi 3.2 Released with Pop-out Video on desktop [Read the story]
  • Wine 5.14 released [Read the story]
  • VokoscreenNG the free and a open source screenrecorder brings the latest release [Read the story]
  • Tellico – KDE app to organize various collections released version 3.3.2 [Read the story]
  • CKEditor – the WYSIWYG browser based editor gets latest release [Read the story]
News and Happenings

