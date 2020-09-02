DebugPoint.com

Min Lightweight Browser Releases 1.16 with UI Improvements

1 min

The privacy-centric yet minimal browser Min brings another release with its version 1.16 with UI improvements and major new features.

Min is a fast and distraction-free browser available for Linux and Windows systems and loaded with features such as – Ads and Tracker blocking, text search in already visited websites, dark theme, auto reader view, etc.

It also gives suggestions from the DuckDuckGo search engine instead of Google in the search bar protecting you from the tracking activity.

Min 1.16 Browser
Min Browser 1.16 – Updates and Changes

Min Browser 1.16 release mostly based on the user feedback which happened via a survey a while back. So, this release includes UI improvements via user suggestions and new features.

UI changes

  • The icons such as Min/MAX/CLOSE are updated and uniformed now with the rest of the browser UI.
  • Title bar tabs now support drag and drop.
  • The built-in PDF viewer now supports dark mode.
  • Usability improvements in download progress notification.

The content blocking feature sees some updates as well. The search bar now includes a button to quickly disable the content blocking on a site and the number of blocked requests can now be visible via the settings page.

A bunch of additional features is also added to this release. The common ‘Paste and Go’ is added in the search bar, drag a file to the tab bar to open, you can now use a proxy. Spell checking via the context menu, copying an email address, save link via context menu are some of the additional features added in Min 1.16.

For a detailed change log visit this page.

Download and Install

Min 1.16 comes with a Linux ARM support in this release. Along with deb and rpm files as well. You can directly download the deb file and rpm file for respective Linux distribution and install.

Min 1.16 (64 bit deb)
Min 1.16 (64 bit rpm)

For Windows installer, visit this page. At the bottom of the page, you can find the Windows installer for 64-bit and 32-bit as well.

