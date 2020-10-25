Here’s this week’s roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.

This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.

Weekly Roundup – Oct 25 2020

All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.

A lot happened this week in the Linux world as a whole. Microsoft Edge browser is released for Linux, Ubuntu 20.10 released with associated flavors and a bunch of application updates as well. Read the stories below.

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Oct 25, 2020

Distribution Updates

Application Updates

News and Happenings

How to upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 20.10 [Read the story]

Xfce 4.16 – hands on with pre-release [Read the story]

Microsoft Edge Browser now available for LInux (Ubuntu and Fedora systems) [Read the story]

That’s all for this week’s update. Do stay in touch and don’t forget to follow the weekly update and DebugPoint.com via social media channels.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!