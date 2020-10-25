Here’s this week’s roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.
All the round-up is tagged with "Weekly Roundup" so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.
A lot happened this week in the Linux world as a whole. Microsoft Edge browser is released for Linux, Ubuntu 20.10 released with associated flavors and a bunch of application updates as well. Read the stories below.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Oct 25, 2020
Distribution Updates
- Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla Released [Read the story]
- Kubuntu 20.10, Xubuntu 20.10, Lubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu Budgie 20.10, Ubuntu Studio 20.10, Ubuntu Kylin 20.10, Ubuntu MATE 20.10 released [Read the story]
- Linux Kodachi 7.3 released [Read the story]
- Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 released [Read the story]
- Debian based incognito LIVE system Tails 4.12 released [Read the story]
- KDE Plasma 5.20.1 – First Point Release is here [Read the story]
Application Updates
- Claws Mail 3.17.8 [Read the story]
- FileZilla Client 3.51.0 released [Read the story]
- New Release: Tor Browser 10.0.2 [Read the story]
- Chiaki Free and Open Source Client for PlayStation 4 Remote Play [Read the story]
- KeePassxC Release 2.6.2 [Read the story]
- Wine 5.20 Released [Read the story]
- Kodi “Leia” 18.9 Release [Read the story]
- Oracle VirtualBox 6.1.16 Released with Kernel 5.9 Support [Read the story]
News and Happenings
- How to upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 20.10 [Read the story]
- Xfce 4.16 – hands on with pre-release [Read the story]
- Microsoft Edge Browser now available for LInux (Ubuntu and Fedora systems) [Read the story]
