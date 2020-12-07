Linux Weekly Roundup: Manjaro 20.2, KDE Plasma 5.20.4, Chromium as Flatpak

Here’s this week’s roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.

Weekly Roundup – Dec 6

This week Nov (Nov 30 – Dec 6) we saw many major Linux Distributions brings their latest releases with bug fix and major release as well. A quiet week on the application update side but a major update from the Chromium project. Here’s the weekly update.

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Dec 6, 2020

Distribution Updates

Application Updates

Chromium is now available as Flatpak [Read the story]

HPLIP 3.20.11 Released with latest stable Debian and Ubuntu support [Read the story]

News and Happenings, Tutorials and Reviews

Linux is Coming to Apple M1 macs Devices [Read the story]

Customize GNOME Desktop in Ubuntu with this Colorful Looks [Read the story]

System76 plans to Launch their first ever AMD-only “Pangolin” Linux Laptop [Read the story]

