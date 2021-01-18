Linux Weekly Roundup: Wine 6.0, Fedora i3 Spin, and More

Here’s this week’s (ending Jan 17, 2021) roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Jan 17, 2021

Distribution and Desktop Environment Updates

Application Updates

KeePassXC 2.6.3 released with new features and improvements [Read the story]

Wine 6.0 released with huge updates [Read the story]

Kdenlive Brings First point release (20.12.1) with more stability [Read the story]

News and Happenings, Tutorials and Reviews

GTK 4.0.1 – first point release in this series is announced [Read the story]

How to install KDE Plasma desktop in Arch Linux [Read the story]

Create your own bootable USB using Etcher [Read the story]

How to Install Signal Desktop app in Linux [Read the story]

How to Install and Configure KDE Plasma Desktop in Arch Linux [Complete Guide] [Read the story]

