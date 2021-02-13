How to Install Google Chrome in Arch Linux and Manjaro

In this quick beginner’s guide, we explain the steps require to install Google Chrome in Arch Linux and Manjaro.

Google Chrome is a popular Web Browser from Google used by millions of users around the world. It is based on the open-source browser project Chromium. Although there are many Chromium-based browsers out there, like Edge, Vivaldi, still Google Chrome is one of the top used due to its connection with the Google ecosystem and services.

Installing Google Chrome in Ubuntu and its derivatives are easy, even in Fedora as well. But installing in Arch Linux or similar distributions like Manjaro requires some additional steps.

This guide covers below items.

Method 1: Install via Yay AUR Helper (recommended)

Method 2: Install via compilation

Chrome Running in Arch Linux

Install Google Chrome in Arch Linux

There are two ways to install Google Chrome in Arch Linux. The first method we explain here is installing via AUR Helper like Yay. This is the recommended step.

The second method is a direct compilation method.

Method 1: Install via Yay AUR Helper (recommended)

In this method, you need the Yay (AUR helper) to be installed in your system. If it is installed already, you can skip the installation steps. To install Yay, follow the below steps Or, refer to this guide. If you are using Manjaro, the yay is probably already installed, hence you can go directly to the yay command.

Open a terminal and start executing the following commands for setting up Yay.

sudo pacman -Syu sudo pacman -S --needed base-devel git cd /opt git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay.git cd yay sudo chown -R debugpoint:users ./yay [Replace 'debugpoint' with your id and 'users' with group name] cd yay makepkg -si

Now, to install Google Chrome, run the below command.

yay -S google-chrome

Method 2: Install via compilation

In the second method, you need to get the latest Google Chrome from Git repo and compile it using makepkg. Here are the steps.

Open a terminal and run the followign commands in the sequence mentioned below.

sudo pacman -Syu

sudo pacman -S --needed base-devel git

cd ~

git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/google-chrome.git

sudo chown -R debugpoint:users ./google-chrome

cd google-chrome

makepkg -si

Install Google Chrome in Arch Linux – Compilation

This will compile and install Google Chrome in Arch Linux.

After the installation, you can launch Google Chrome from the application menu of your Arch Linux respective desktop environment.

These two are the most simple way to install in Arch Linux and Manjaro. If you face any problem, you can let me know in the comment box below.

