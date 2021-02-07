Here’s this week’s DebugPoint.com weekly roundup (ending Feb 7, 2021) series, filtered for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.
This week there have been some major mainstream app updates, distribution releases announced. Also some major highlights about the upcoming releases as well. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.
All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Feb 7, 2021
Distribution and Desktop Environment Updates
- AlmaLinux (CentOS replacement) first BETA is released. Test now. [Read the story]
- New Ubuntu desktop installer is arriving replacing Ubiquity [Read the story]
- EndeavourOS releases latest version with Xfce 4.16 and updates [Read the story]
- Solus 4.2 released with major updates [Read the story]
- Debian 10.8 Released with bug fixes and updates [Read the story]
- Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS released [Read the story]
- Mageia 8 RC1 Released. Test now. [Read the story]
Application Updates
- KeePassXC 2.6.4 Released with Apple Silicon M1 Support [Read the story]
- Audacious 4.1 released [Read the story]
- Darktable 3.4.1 released [Read the story]
- Gmic 2.9.5 released with improvements [Read the story]
- Tor Browser 10.0.10 released [Read the story]
- syncthing 1.13.1 [Read the story]
- Python-based HPC package manager Spack is available in openSUSE Tumbleweed [Read the story]
- OpenZFS 2.0.2 Released [Read the story]
- Qt 6.0.1 released with numerous bug fixes [Read the story]
- LibreOffice 7.1 Released with new features and improvements [Read the story]
News and Happenings, Tutorials and Reviews
- Install Pantheon Desktop in Arch Linux [Read the story]
- Linux Kernel 5.10.3 is out [Read the story]
- Arduino is back on Debian [Read the story]
