Here’s this week’s DebugPoint.com weekly roundup (ending Feb 7, 2021) series, filtered for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.

This week there have been some major mainstream app updates, distribution releases announced. Also some major highlights about the upcoming releases as well. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.

All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.

Weekly Roundup – Feb 7, 2021

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Feb 7, 2021

Distribution and Desktop Environment Updates

Application Updates

News and Happenings, Tutorials and Reviews

Install Pantheon Desktop in Arch Linux [Read the story]

Linux Kernel 5.10.3 is out [Read the story]

Arduino is back on Debian [Read the story]

That’s all for this week’s update. Do stay in touch and don’t forget to follow the weekly update and DebugPoint.com via social media channels.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!