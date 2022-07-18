We list the top 10 best and most free video editors for Linux and Windows. Have a look.

Video editors are costly software, especially those that are more advanced such as Adobe Premiere Pro. However, there are plenty of known/unknown Video Editors available, which are free of cost and open source. Here we list ten free video editors which might be helpful for you and your use case.

Top 10 Professional and Free Video Editors

1. Blender

Blender is a free and open-source video editor and 3D modelling software used to create movies, animated films, renders, simulations, motion tracking and many more. Blender is a popular tool used and contributed by hundreds of people worldwide. Primarily used by studios and individual artists, professionals and hobbyists, scientists, students, VFX experts, animators, game artists, modders, and the list goes on.

Blender Video Editor

Blender’s feature list is enormous; however, here are some noteworthy features.

Modelling

Sculpting

Animation & Rigging

Grease Pencil

Rendering

Simulation

Video Editing

Scripting

VFX

Interface

Pipeline

2. Lightworks

Lightworks is a freemium video editor capable of editing videos for social media, 4K videos and movies. Lightworks has been used in some famous Hollywood movie editing as well. This non-linear video editor is free to download, and you might have to pay for additional features.

Lightworks Video Editor

Here’s a quick sneak peek of its features:

Simple & intuitive User Interface

Access excellent royalty-free audio & video content

Easy timeline editing & trimming

Lo-Res Proxy workflows for 4K

Real-time ready-to-use audio & video FX

Export video for YouTube/Vimeo, SD/HD, up to 4K

Broad file format support, including variable frame rate media

Grade your sequence professionally utilising up to 32bit GPU precision and histogram tool

3. Shotcut

Shotcut is another free, open source and cross-platform video editor loaded with features. Primary features include support for a wide range of formats; no import required, meaning native timeline editing; Blackmagic Design support for input and preview monitoring; and resolution support to 4k.

Shotcut Video Editor

Notable features of Shotcut:

Support for 4K resolutions

Audio, Video, and Webcam capture

Wide range of file format support

$K resolution support

Plugins

Audio and Video filters

4. Avidemux

Avidemux is ideal for you if you are just a beginner in Video editing, learning, or a hobbyist. This free and open-source video editor is designed for simple cut, filter and encoding tasks. Being a basic video editor, it supports a wide range of file formats. Also, you can automate tasks using projects, job queues and powerful scripting capabilities.

Avidemux Video Editor

5. HitFilm Express

HitFilm Express is an excellent video editor – freely available for download – as the name says – the express version. Loaded with features and developed professionally, HitFilm express is an ideal video editor for beginners, YouTube creators and movie makers. However, it is only available for Windows and Mac. Linux version is not yet profitable, as per the development team, considering the low user base.

Hitfilm Express Video Editor

Having said that, if you are still looking for a free and professional video editor, you can try HitFilm express. Please note that you may have to pay if you opt for a different version of the product with more features.

6. DaVinci Resolve

This is the most professional video editor capable of 8K editing. Available for Linux, Mac and Windows, DaVinci Resolve is a Proprietary commercial software. It comes with a studio version, and a paid variant with additional features such as more plugins, addons, etc. However, you can still use the free version of the software, which is more than enough if you are a standard user.

DaVinci Resolve Video Editor

Here’s a quick feature guide.

Dual Timeline

Source Tape

Dedicated Trim Interface

Intelligent Edit Modes

Fast Review

Transform, Retime and Stabilise

Quick Export

Media Import

Portable Editing

Custom Timeline Settings

Adjustment Clips

Facial Recognition

Speed Warp Retiming

Image Stabilisation

Keyframe Curve Editor

Tape Style Audio Scrubbing

Faster, Smarter Encoding

7. OpenShot

If you are looking for a simple UI-based free video editor yet powerful, OpenShot is the choice. Designed with a mindset with a low learning curve for video editing – it is available for Windows, Linux and Mac.

OpenShot Video Editor

Here’s a quick rundown on its features:

Cross-Platform

Quickly trim down your videos

Using the robust animation framework, you can fade, slide, bounce, and animate anything in your video project

Add as many layers as you need for watermarks, background videos, audio tracks

Video effects engine, remove the background from your video, invert the colours, adjust brightness

Audio Waveforms

Title editor with templates

Render beautiful 3D animated titles and effects, such as snow, lens flares, or flying text.

Control the power of time, reversing, slowing down, and speeding up video

Use a preset or animate the playback speed and direction.

Drag and drop video, audio, or images from your file manager

70+ Languages

Simple User Interface

If you are a beginner in Video Editing and trying it out the first time, this is the editor you should be using to get a feel of it.

8. KDenlive

KDenlive is a 15+ years old video editor application. KDenlive is a free and open-source video editor built upon the QT framework, powered by some of the best FFMpeg, frei0r, movie, ladspa, and sox frameworks. This video editor is for average users with some additional advanced features – but not too much to absorb and learn.

Some of its features include:

Multi-track video editing

Use any audio/video format

Configurable interface and shortcuts

Titler with 2D Title

Many effects and transitions

Audio and video scopes

Proxy editing

Automatic backup

Online resources downloaded directly from UI

Timeline preview

Keyframeable effects

Theme interface

KDenlive Video Editor

9. Flowblade

“FAST, PRECISE and STABLE” – is the tagline of Flowblade video editor, which explains its target users. Flowblade is a non-linear video editor loaded with features such as –

Edit tools

Timeline features

Compositors

Filters

Range log

Proxy editing

Batch render queue

G’mic effects tool

Audio mixer

Media relinker

Titler

Misc. Features

Rendering

MLT supported video and audio codecs

Flowblade Video Editor

Flowblade is only available for Linux Systems and not for Windows or Mac.

10. Olive

Olive is a free non-linear video editor aiming to provide a fully-featured alternative to high-end professional video editing software. It is being developed at the moment and in the ALPHA stage. Looking at the interests, it seems promising, and users are creating videos via Olive. However, being an ALPHA version, it is not recommended for professional work at the moment, but you can still give it a try.

Olive Video Editor

Available for Windows, Linux and Mac, you can download it via the below link.

Wrap up

Video editors are complex software. Many professional editors are costly. With that said, here we featured the top 10 professional-grade video editors for you. Some are perfect if used correctly and can replace any professional program. For example, Blender, KDenlive and DaVinci Resolve – are perfect for creating professional-grade videos or movies.

So, which is the top professional grade video editor, in your opinion? Let me know in the comment box below.

Image Credits: Respective applications.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!