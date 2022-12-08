Mouse cursor is not visible in Fedora and Wayland [Fixed]

Is your mouse cursor not visible in Wayland sessions in Fedora or Ubuntu? This is how you can fix it.

Many users have reported a recent issue over the web, which caused your mouse cursor to become invisible in the Wayland session. I personally also got this error in the latest Fedora 37 workstation with GNOME 43 Wayland session.

The behaviour is like when your cursor arrives in a certain GTK window, the cursor becomes invisible. However, you can still see the cursor focus in the target window. This includes the pointer, the resize handle and everything related to the cursor theme.

Cursor not visible error on Wayland

After further debugging via journalctl -f command, which follows the error tracking of systemd, shows many errors like this:

Unable to load … from the cursor theme

Unable to load … from the cursor theme

Unable to load … from the cursor theme

Errors for cursor not visible in Wayland

As you can see, the applications cannot read the cursor file from your applied cursor theme. This applies to any GTK apps, including LibreOffice, Firefox, etc.

How to Fix

Although the reason is unknown, you can still fix it in the following way.

Open your .icons folder in your home directory via a file manager. Then move all the local icon files to /usr/share/icons .

. So you should move all icon files from /home/<user id>/.icons to /usr/share/icons .

to . Once you do that, restart your system. And log back in.

And you can now see the cursors when moving over to applications. It’s not disappearing anymore.

I hope this helps and if you are still facing the problem, drop a comment below.