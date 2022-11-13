How to Create WiFi Hotspot in Ubuntu

This quick guide explains how to create a WiFi Hotspot in Ubuntu (all supported versions).

Internet connection sharing is not new. It was available as an operating system feature for some time. In Windows 10 or 11, creating a Hotspot with just a click of a button in Settings is straightforward.

In Linux Systems, particularly in Ubuntu-based systems, it was a bit tricky from the beginning. However, in recent Ubuntu 22.04 LTS – it is very straightforward, and you can quickly set up your WiFi hotspot from a desktop/laptop.

But before you try the following steps, remember the below points:

You can only create a WiFi hotspot of your Wired or USB data card internet connection. That means you can not share your internet if you are already using another WiFi hotspot .

. When you create a hotspot in Ubuntu, your existing WiFi connection will be deactivated.

This method would work with wired internet, USB 4G dongle, and both in Laptops and desktops.

Steps to Create WiFi Hotspot in Ubuntu

Ensure you are connected to the internet via a wired, 4G/5G dongle in your Ubuntu system.

Open Settings, and go to the WiFi tab. From the top hamburger menu, select “Turn on WiFi hotspot”.

Hotspot menu

In the next window, give a network name and password. This name would be available as a hotspot name across devices. And the password would be to connect to that wifi hotspot.

Wifi Settings in Ubuntu

Click Turn On.

Pull down the system tray menu and check the status. You should see a menu item – “Wifi hotspot active”.

Active WiFi Hotspot

Connect to the wifi hotspot from your mobile phones or other devices

Open up your other device – Laptop or mobile phone and search for a WiFi hotspot. You can see the name of your Ubuntu system as a hotspot. The following screenshots are from an Android device. You can find a similar menu in your iPhones or other mobile OS settings.

Created hotspot is available

Tap on the hotspot name, and enter the password. And hit connect.

Connect from Mobile

Connected

And you can now browse the internet using this hotspot created in Ubuntu.

Wrapping Up

The above method should work in all the Ubuntu versions – 20.04, 22.04 and 22.10 onwards. Since the settings window is GNOME, the steps should be the same for all GNOME desktop-based Linux distributions.

I hope this helps you to create wifi hotspot to share your Ubuntu’s internet with other devices.

If you face any issues, drop a comment below.