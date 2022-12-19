How to Get Xfce 4.18 in Xubuntu 22.04 and 22.10

Here’s how to install Xfce 4.18 in Xubuntu 22.04 and Xubuntu 22.10 via PPA.

The Xfce team recently released Xfce 4.18 desktop environment with stunning new features across modules. The most significant features include Thunar’s enhancements bringing split view, folder colour and many more. Do check out our detailed feature guide for this version.

However, due to a schedule mismatch, Ubuntu users and Xubuntu flavour don’t have this version. Xubuntu 22.04 LTS and Xubuntu 22.10 are released earlier this year. They both have Xfce 4.16 desktop version.

Although the upcoming Xubuntu 23.04 is already planning to get this version, the long-time support version (Xubuntu 22.04 LTS) continues to stay on Xfce 4.16.

Thanks to the staging PPA by the developers, you can now install Xfce 4.18 in Xubuntu 22.04 and Xubuntu 22.10. Here’s how.

Xubuntu 22.04 with Xfce 4.18 Desktop

Install xfce 4.18 in Xubuntu 22.04

Make sure your system is up to date. If not, open a terminal and run the following command.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Once done, add the following PPA using the command below.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:xubuntu-dev/staging

sudo apt update

Adding the PPA to get Xfce 4.18

Verify whether the 4.18 version is available to install:

apt list --upgradable

Verify the latest version

And finally, update the system:

sudo apt upgrade

After the above command is complete, reboot your system. This step is essential. Because xfce4-desktop doesn’t get refreshed automatically, it would be best if you rebooted to be safer.

And you should be able to enjoy the brand new Xfce 4.18 desktop.

However, be extra cautious while installing the latest desktop using the above PPA. During my test, it worked well, and there were no conflicts in the packages. So, I believe you should be good.

Cheers.