This guide explains the steps required to install Microsoft Edge Browser in Ubuntu and Other Linux. We explain both graphical and CLI – command line methods.

Microsoft Edge Stable Running in Fedora

Microsoft’s new Edge browser is available for Linux distributions as a stable release. Microsoft Edge Linux version (dev preview) release date is October 23, 2020. And finally it is stable, and an announcement has been made by Microsoft. It is currently available as .deb and .rpm formats.

You might be wondering about the features and other items whether they will work fine in Linux as it does for Windows. Let me tell you that, Edge is based on the open-source Chromium project. Hence, you will find similarities with other Chromium-based browsers such as Vivaldi, Google Chrome, etc.

The existing Chrome extensions will work just fine in the Edge browser in Linux. Adblock and other useful extensions are available for you in Edge for Linux.

There are two ways to install Edge for Linux – Graphical way and CLI method.

Remember this is a developer preview at the moment, so you might experience issues and bugs. So refrain from doing serious work in Edge e.g. Bank transactions.

Check out the Microsoft Edge Linux news story here.

How to Install Microsoft Edge Browser in Ubuntu and Other Linux

The following instructions are tested in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Fedora 34, Fedora 35, Linux Mint 20. However, it will just work fine for others as well.

Graphical Method

Go to the Official Microsoft Edge download page via the below link. On that page, you will find two builds for Linux – .deb and .rpm.

Download links for Microsoft Edge

For Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, and other derivatives, download the .deb package.

For Fedora, RHEL, and other related distributions, choose the .rpm package.

After download, double click to open and install via Software.

Command Line (CLI) Method

Follow the instructions below for your respective Linux distribution and run them via the command line.

Debian / Ubuntu

Setup

curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | gpg --dearmor > microsoft.gpg sudo install -o root -g root -m 644 microsoft.gpg /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/ sudo sh -c 'echo "deb [arch=amd64] https://packages.microsoft.com/repos/edge stable main" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/microsoft-edge-stable.list' sudo rm microsoft.gpg

Install

sudo apt update sudo apt install microsoft-edge-stable

Fedora / Red Hat

Setup

sudo rpm --import https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://packages.microsoft.com/yumrepos/edge sudo mv /etc/yum.repos.d/packages.microsoft.com_yumrepos_edge.repo /etc/yum.repos.d/microsoft-edge-stable.repo

Install

sudo dnf install microsoft-edge-stable

openSUSE

Setup

sudo rpm --import https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc sudo zypper ar https://packages.microsoft.com/yumrepos/edge microsoft-edge-stable

Install

sudo zypper refresh sudo zypper install microsoft-edge-table

Arch Linux and Manjaro

Refer the following guide to install Microsoft Edge on Arch Linux and Manjaro.

How to Install Microsoft Edge in Arch Linux and Manjaro Install Edge in Arch Linux

Uninstall Edge Browser from Linux

Run below commands from terminal for Ubuntu and Fedora respectively to remove Edge from your Linux System.

sudo dnf remove microsoft-edge-stable

sudo apt remove microsoft-edge-stable

Using Edge in Linux

After you finished installing, you can find the Edge in application menu. Or from the command line, run microsoft-edge-stable .

. When you run the first time, you can set up your preferences, such as how you want your new Tab to be appeared. Then, if you have a Microsoft account, you can log in to set up sync in Edge.

Other than that, all the features in Edge almost similar and self-explanatory.

If you need extensions, the good news is, several important Google Chrome Extensions can be used in Microsoft Edge easily. We wrote a guide about it – how to install Google Chrome Extensions in Microsoft Edge. Check it out.

You can also have option to select built-in dark mode and search provider.

In our test, Microsoft Edge performed better in terms of memory, CPU in compared with other Chromium based browsers. Hence, you can experience it for yourself, however the experience may vary.

That said, I hope you are able to Install Microsoft Edge Browser in Ubuntu and Other Linux using above guide. Let us know in the comment box below if you are facing error/issues about the stated instructions here.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!