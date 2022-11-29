In this quick guide, I will walk you through the steps to Install Google Chrome Extensions in Microsoft Edge Browser.

Microsoft announced its latest browser a couple of years back – Microsoft Edge for Ubuntu and other Linux as a preview. Edge is based on the open-source Chromium project. And Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge are both forked from it.

This has many advantages. One of them is you can easily install the existing Google Chrome Extensions to the Microsoft Edge browser. And they are compatible (well, most of them).

Although Microsoft provides its own native extension store called Edge Add-on, which provides many add-ons already.

But if you are already using certain Google Chrome extensions, which are probably streamlined for your workflow, and want the same for Edge, it will work.

Here’s how.

How to Install Google Chrome Extensions in Microsoft Edge Browser on Linux

Open the Microsoft Edge browser in Ubuntu or any Linux. (If you have not yet installed Microsoft Edge – check out the steps here).

Click on the top right section three-dot to pull down the menu.

Click on Extensions

Click on Extensions. Or in the address bar, type –

edge://extensions/

Turn on the option “Allow extensions from other stores”. Click Allow.

Allow Extension install

Chrome Webstore in Edge

Now visit the Chrome Webstore from Microsoft Edge.

Browse or search for your favourite extension and click on Add to Chrome.

Click on Add Extension.

Add to Chrome

You can also manage the installed extensions in Microsoft Edge by visiting edge://extensions/

To remove the Google Chrome Extensions from Microsoft Edge, visit the extension page and click on Remove. Then the extension will be removed from Microsoft Edge.

Using these simple steps, you can use the thousands of Google Chrome extensions in your Edge browser in Linux. But remember, some extensions might not work as their author needs more tweaking to work well with Edge.