How to Install Microsoft Edge in Arch Linux and Manjaro

This quick guide explains the steps required to install Microsoft Edge Browser in Arch Linux, Manjaro, and other similar Arch-based distributions.

Microsoft Edge is a Chromium-based web browser from Microsoft. Announced years back, Microsoft recently changed the direction by adopting the Chromium project for its next-gen web browser. The Edge browser is used across Microsoft operating systems (e.g. Windows 10, Windows 11) and capable devices.

The browser is based on Chromium and modified by Microsoft for its own products. After the announcement that Edge will be available for Linux, it is widely accepted positively by many users while others are skeptical about it considering the whole “Embrace – Extend – Extinguish” idea.

Having said that, the Edge Stable packages are available as .deb and .rpm for Debian, Ubuntu-based, and Fedora, RHEL based distributions. And as expected it is also available in the Arch user repository.

This guide explains the steps on how to install Microsoft Edge in Arch Linux using AUR and compilation method. And it covers the following points:

Install using yay AUR helper (recommended)

The Microsoft Edge browser (stable) is available in AUR. You can install using yay AUR helper. If you do not have yay installed, first install it using this guide. Then follow the below steps.

Open a terminal and run the below command.

yay -S microsoft-edge-stable

Provide options for prompt:

Packages to CleanBuild = A (for ALL)

Diff to show = N.

Then proceed with Y for installation.

Microsoft Edge Stable Install using yay in Arch Linux

Wait for the installation to finish. After completion, you can find the launcher “Microsoft Edge” in the application menu.

Edge in Arch Linux Application Menu (LXQt)

Install Microsoft Edge in Arch Linux and Manjaro (via compilation)

Open a terminal in Arch Linux.

This method is a process of compiling the microsoft-edge-stable.git . This requires the base-devel and git package. If base-devel is not installed, run the below command. If it is installed, you can skip this step.

pacman -S base-devel

To install git run

pacman -S git

The next step is to clone the git repo locally to compile. Go to any directory. For this example, I have used the home directory and clone the git.

cd ~ git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/microsoft-edge-stable.git

After the cloning is complete, go to the microsoft-edge-stable directory and run the below command to compile.

makepkg -si

makepkg edge

Wait for the compilation to complete.

install Edge

After installation find the Edge icon from menu to launch.

Edge in menu after install

Edge running in Arch Linux

That should conclude the installation.

Using Edge in Arch Linux

After you finished installing, you can find the Edge in application menu. Or from the command line, run microsoft-edge-stable .

. When you run the first time, you can set up your preferences, such as how you want your new Tab to be appeared. Then, if you have a Microsoft account, you can log in to set up sync in Edge.

Other than that, all the features in Edge almost similar and self-explanatory.

If you need extensions, the good news is, several important Google Chrome Extensions can be used in Microsoft Edge easily. We wrote a guide about it – how to install Google Chrome Extensions in Microsoft Edge. Check it out.

You can also have option to select built-in dark mode and search provider.

In our test, Microsoft Edge performed better in terms of memory, CPU in compared with other Chromium based browsers. Hence, you can experience it for yourself, however the experience may vary.

Additional Packages in AUR

Apart from stable version, AUR also provides the Beta and Development versions of Edge. They are available in the below links.

That said, I hope you are able to Install Microsoft Edge Browser in Arch Linux and Manjaro using above guide. Let us know in the comment box below if you are facing errors/issues about the stated instructions here.