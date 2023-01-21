sections

How to Auto Hide Default Dock in Ubuntu

Here’s how you can autohide the default dock in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and other versions.

Being the most popular Linux distribution, Ubuntu is used by millions and installed on different hardware with varying screen sizes. That ranges from 13-inch to much bigger screen laptops.

Also, if you have a multiple-display setup, then the GNOME desktop adapts itself to the new screen.

However, for smaller screen sizes, adequate screen space is limited. This affects the developers and artists the most, where IDEs and apps don’t get much space. And the dock is fixed at the left, eating away precious screen space.

For those cases, it’s wiser to auto-hide the default left doc in Ubuntu.

Here’s how.

Auto hide dock in Ubuntu

  • Open Settings from the application menu.
  • Go to the Appearance tab.
  • Enable the “auto-hide the dock” switch.
Change the settings
  • Once enabled, the dock hides itself when a window touches the dock. And effectively give you a little extra screen space.
Auto hide the dock in Ubuntu
hiding the dock – how it looks

However, the dock won’t reappear unless you move the window away. Also, when there is no window open, the dock remains visible.

That’s it. I hope this quick guide helps you!

