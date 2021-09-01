Linux Lite 5.6 Released. Download and Upgrade Now.

The team announced the release of the latest version of Linux Lite 5.6 with new improvements, programs, package updates and more. Here’s a quick recap and review.

Linux Lite is a unique Linux distribution which aims to be a “bridging” distro for migrated users from Windows and expert users. It is one of the special Linux distribution which features super lightweight Xfce with Ubuntu LTS as base while providing both LTS Kernel and latest mainline Linux Kernel. This unique distribution powered by customized Xfce for better looks while supporting older and newer hardware. (It still supports 32-bit via its older versions, but not supported in the latest release, though).

This release brings some additional improvements for its own native apps while basing it to Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS. This is a maintenance release, and not a major release. Hence, the updates are somewhat minimal. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

Linux Lite 5.6 Desktop

Linux Lite 5.6 – New Updates

Linux Lite is based on Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, which brings the latest LTS Kernel 5.4 updates with bug fixes and improvements.

Although you can still get the custom Kernel from Linux Lite repo directly (5.13 or 5.14). Instructions here.

The Papirus Icon theme is updated in this release, with some tweaks to the Adapta window theme for Xfce.

7 New Wallpapers introduced. Although it comes with some really cool Linux Lite branded wallpapers.

Default Python version is updated to python3.

Linux Lite’s own native applications sees some updates. The Lite Welcome now features a button which directly start the installer from a LIVE system.

Lite Tweaks now has complete Brave Browser Support for cleaning the cache and setting as the default web browser.

This version also added the ability to edit the Grub Menu to display the correct naming entry – Linux Lite (only works if Linux Lite controls Grub).

Stock Applications are updated to their latest stable versions:

Firefox: 91.0.1

Thunderbird: 78.11.0

LibreOffice: 6.4.7.2

VLC: 3.0.9.2

Gimp: 2.10.18

Visit this page for complete list of changes.

System Requirements for Linux Lite

Minimum Recommended Specs:

1Ghz processor

768mb ram

8gb HDD/SD

VGA screen capable of 1024×768 resolution

DVD drive or USB port for the ISO image

Preferred Specs:

1.5GHz processor+

1024mb ram+

20gb HDD/SSD+

VGA, DVI or HDMI screen capable of 1366×768 resolution+

DVD drive or USB port for the ISO image

Quick Review

During my test of this version, things went smooth. From the installation to first time usage. The LIVE system gave direct installation option. The installation took around 10 minutes in a virtual machine.

In the first usage, you get a feel of a standard Xfce based Ubuntu distro. You can see notifications on package updates, which you can launch via its native tools.

Resource consumption is minimal, thanks to Xfce desktop. In an idle situation, it is using around 30% of available RAM and CPU is at 3%. Resources are consumed mostly by Xfce window manager.

Resource Consumption in Linux Lite 5.6

Of course, if you open more application, then consumption would be higher.

During my test, have not encountered any crashes or bugs, yet. So I would say it is stable.

Download

Linux Lite is a free to download, however, the team recently introduced a pay per copy method for download. This is due to the expenses, development cost that comes to maintain a stable Linux Distro. It is totally optional, though. If you want to donate, or learn more, you can visit this page for information.

Download links to .iso are present below.

Once downloaded, you can use any USB writer such as Etcher to create a bootable USB.

Closing Notes

A much-needed update for the Linux Lite users. Specially if users are trying to migrate from Windows (after the entire Windows 11 spec fiasco), this might be a very good and stable Distribution to start. This distribution ticks all the necessary requirement for an entry level + daily driver distro. Like — friendly installer with welcome tool, Stability, preloaded apps, native tweaks, 1-click software install, support for older and newer hardware, option to choose LTS or latest Kernel and Xfce. Right? It reminds me of MX Linux which is also a similar distro, but systemd-free.

That said, if you are planning to migrate, this might the Linux distribution you are looking for. Give it a try.

