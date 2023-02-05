If you are looking for an easy-to-use, low learning curve, compatible, reliable Ubuntu-based distribution – Linux Mint is the ultimate choice. Here are some reasons to switch to Linux Mint.

Ever considered that you are trapped in the vicious cycle of paying for Windows that came with OEM pre-installed on your desktop or laptop? Every five/six years, you are forced to upgrade with a fee and most likely to ditch your laptop/desktop for a newer version of Windows.

Well, with Linux Mint, you can forever say goodbye to those worries and save money. Here’s why Linux Mint is the ideal choice for everyone, from beginners to advanced users, for those who are thinking of migrating from Windows.

Top 5 Reasons to Use Linux Mint

1. Free OS, Easy installation and updates

First and foremost, Linux Mint is absolutely free and open-source. You do not need to pay for downloads (although you might consider donating to the project). The installation is super easy for Linux Mint on your Laptop/Desktop. All you need to do is download the ISO image from the official download page, write it as a bootable image on a USB stick then boot from it.

An easy graphical installation manager will guide you through the installation process. After installation, it’s ready to use with all necessary pre-installed applications (such as Office Suite, PDF viewer browser, media player, screenshot tool, calculator etc.).

We have an exclusive guide to install it along side Windows: How to install Linux Mint with Windows (dualboot)

Updating your system is also very easy in Linux Mint. Once the latest update is available, you will be prompted, and you can follow the instructions for a seamless update.

Linux Mint – Update Manager

2. All Hardware supported

Linux Mint is based on the latest Ubuntu LTS releases. And it comes with all the latest hardware support for almost all peripheral devices. All you need to do is plug in your device, which should detect thanks to its pre-built drivers automatically. All popular brands of CPU, GPU, cameras, DSLRs, mobile phones, keyboards, wireless mouse, webcams, and printers should work fine.

If you need proprietary drivers, the driver manager will prompt you to install them based on your hardware. No more searching for drivers for your favourite device.

Linux Mint – Driver Manager

3. Very Fast and Secure OS

Linux Mint comes with three variants of desktop environments – Cinnamon, MATE and XFCE. These are merely names with different options. Cinnamon edition of Linux Mint is the most popular, and if you are a first-time user – considering moving from Windows – you should consider Cinnamon.

Despite whatever desktop environment you use, Linux Mint is very fast – super fast for all types of hardware, whether new or old. You would not be worrying about Viruses or malware as they would not work in Linux. A built-in firewall helps you to protect yourself from internet-related attacks. No more paying again for OEM-installed firewall protections in Windows.

Graphical Firewall Manager – Linux Mint

4. Software Installation and Management

Linux Mint comes with a Software Manager graphical utility where you can search applications for your use. You can easily install and un-install applications via a click of a button from this utility in Linux Mint. This makes it super easy for first-time users in the Linux world, eliminating the need to use the terminal.

Linux Mint Software Manager

5. Ubuntu-Based Distribution

Linux Mint is based on the popular rock-solid Ubuntu LTS version. It is typically supported for four years with security and other fixes. So you do not need to worry about the safety and security of your system anymore. You get periodical updates as it is available in the Linux Mint branch directly pushed to your system, and you can go ahead and install it when needed.

If you want to try Linux Mint, download the latest Linux Mint Cinnamon, XFCE or MATE edition from the link below. All downloads are available as a torrent, direct ISO files.

You can try the Linux Mint via LIVE USB before you decide and install it on your system. You can follow this guide on how to create LIVE USB.

Wrapping Up

I hope you take a wise decision and switch to Linux Mint for the easiest first step towards your Linux journey. If you take the first plunge, it would be worth it and you will save money and time.

So, leave Windows and adopt Linux Mint, today!