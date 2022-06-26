Linux Mint: The Beginner-Friendly Linux Operating System for Everyone

This article contains all the necessary information you need for Linux Mint and helps you to learn and make a wise decision on your journey with this operating system.

Linux Mint: The King of all distros

Linux Mint is a Ubuntu LTS-based (Long Term Support) Linux operating system which brings an out-of-the-box computing experience. This distribution is designed with such a craft that it can act as a go-to Linux for new users, beginners, advanced users, casual users and so on. Moreover, many use Linux Mint as a safe distro to recover a broken system.

On August 27, 2006, Clement Lefebvre created Linux Mint, which millions of users use today. The development effort also includes huge community support with the help of generous Linux Mint sponsors.

The Linux Mint Logo

Table of Contents

Linux Mint Releases

Linux Mint does not follow any official schedule. If you are wondering when a new version of Linux Mint would be, the answer is – “Linux Mint releases when it’s ready”.

However, as per recent trends, Linux Mint releases one major version per year and three minor versions at approx 6-months intervals. In addition, five years’ worth of support is available for each major version.

Code Names

The mint team gives a code name to each release version (major and minor). In addition, code names start with an increasing sequence of the English alphabet. And always ends with an “a”. Moreover, the names are generally feminine in nature. For example, “Tara”, “Ulyana”, etc.

Features

Linux Mint provides ISO images for free download and installation. By default, the ISO image contains all the necessary software that you may require for your work and play. For example, Linux Mint provides LibreOffice, a web browser, email Client, Firewall utility, backup and system restore software and many more. Moreover, peripheral devices such as Printers, webcams, wireless devices, and Bluetooth speakers – all work out of the box. That means you do not need to look for the driver.

Desktop Editions

There are three primary desktop variants or editions available with Linux Mint. They are:

Cinnamon Edition (Flagship)

Xfce Edition

MATE Edition

The Cinnamon Edition features the stunning Cinnamon desktop environment and is the recommended version for Linux Mint. Moreover, if you ever have to decide which one of the above flavours, go for Cinnamon Edition.

Other than that, Xfce and MATE editions feature their respective desktops. It’s all about your taste and preferences to choosing the one.

But, at the core, all the above are similar, running the Linux Mint packages.

Software

The more important aspect of Linux Mint is its own set of applications. The devs create some fantastic software with their user base in mind. Here’s a list of native applications that it provides:

Nemo File Manager (best file manager ever!)

Sticky Notes

Screenshot tool

Warpinator (File transfer via network)

Celluloid Video Player

Hypnotix (IPTV player)

Timeshift (System restore point creator)

In addition, it pre-loads all sorts of necessary applications such as sticky notes, firewall management, web browser, disk partition software and LibreOffice. In summary, you do not require additional software for a general use case.

System Requirement

Linux Mint can run on older to newer hardware. And its system requirement is very flexible. During our multiple tests, we could run it in 12+ years old hardware without any problem. However, here’s the minimum system requirement of Linux Mint.

2 GB RAM (Recommended 4 GB)

20 GB of hard-drive space (Recommended 100 GB)

Display of 1024×768 resolution

Either a CD/DVD drive or a USB port for the installation media

Internet access (optional)

This distro primarily supports amd64 (64-bit) architecture from version 20.x onwards, and no 32-bit support is available. Because of its parent OS, Ubuntu dropped 32-bit support from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

However, Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) still support 32-bit architecture because it is based on the Debian Operating system.

Download Details

Linux Mint provides all the editions as direct download ISO files and torrents. There are mirrors available in many countries to help you download from a nearby source. Download links are present at the end of this page.

Screenshots

Here are some of the screenshots of this distribution.

FAQ

Is Linux Mint free? Yes, it is free to download and use. The upgrades are also free because Linux Mint is a free and open-source operating system. Is Linux Mint best for beginners? Among all the Linux operating systems, Linux Mint is the best for beginners. If you are planning to kick-start your Linux journey, this is a perfect distro to start with. Can you install Linux Mint in Windows 10, and Windows 11? Theoretically, you can install Linux Mint in Windows 10 or 11. But you have to run it under a virtual machine such as Virtual Box. Which Mint Edition is the best? We recommend using the flagship Cinnamon edition for the best experience. However, you can also use the Xfce, MATE or the Debian edition. Which is better – Ubuntu or Mint? This is a difficult question to answer. Both are great pieces of the operating systems. However, we think Mint is best because it is more user-friendly and convenient (e.g. Snap fiasco) than Ubuntu.

Summary

Home Page https://linuxmint.com/ Official Forum https://forums.linuxmint.com/ Official News and Blog https://blog.linuxmint.com/ Community and collaboration https://community.linuxmint.com/ Source Code (GitHub) https://www.github.com/linuxmint Documentation https://linuxmint.com/documentation.php Official download https://linuxmint.com/download.php Official download (all together) https://linuxmint.com/download_all.php BETA Test images https://community.linuxmint.com/iso

